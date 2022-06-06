ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KION News Channel 5/46

Safeway employee shot and killed inside San Jose store

By Associated Press
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HC2xC_0g2GOkmK00

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Safeway employee was shot and killed inside a San Jose grocery store and authorities were searching for a gunman, police said.

The incident happened around 3:35 a.m. Sunday inside the store, apparently following an altercation between the Safeway male employee and another man, San Jose police Officer Steve Aponte told the San Francisco Chronicle.

The victim died from his gunshot wounds at the grocery store. His identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after his family has been notified, the newspaper reported.

The post Safeway employee shot and killed inside San Jose store appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 4

Related
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in fatal San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN)– A 23-year-old man suspected in a May shooting death in East San Jose was arrested last week, authorities said Wednesday. Carlos Espinoza, of San Jose, was taken into custody on June 3 in connection with the May 17 fatal shooting of a man near South King Road and Hermocilla Way. The […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Family of slain San Jose Safeway worker devastated by tragic loss

SAN JOSE -- As police hunt for his killer, the family of the Safeway employee who was fatally shot at a San Jose store early Sunday is deep in mourning, left with tears, memories and questions.Wearing his baby brother Manny's Raiders' jersey, Guillermo Huizar is heartbroken. ALSO READ: 'His family is broken right now;' Safeway shooting victim identified; gunman at large"I miss him. I miss him so much. I wish he'd come home soon, you know," he told KPIX5. Manny Huizar is not coming home. The 24-year-old described as hard-working, dedicated and sweet was gunned down inside the Safeway he worked at for...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose man arrested in May slaying near Rancho del Pueblo Golf Course

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- A 23-year-old San Jose man has been arrested in the May 17 fatal shooting near Rancho del Pueblo Golf Course. San Jose police said Carlos Espinoza was being held in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Carlos David Tovar.The incident began in the evening hours. Officers responded to the area of South King Road and Hermocilla Way to investigate a call of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, they located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Even though officers provided life-saving measures, Tovar died of his injuries.During the investigation, detectives developed evidence that Espinoza was a suspect in the case. On June 3, officers took Espinoza into custody.A motive of the shooting has not been released. It was San José's 11th homicide of the year.Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Van den Broeck #3829 or Detective Meeker #3272 of the San José Police Department's Homicide unit at 408-277-5283, or via email: 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3272@sanjoseca.gov
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gunman remains at large in fatal San Jose Safeway worker shooting

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- Friends created a makeshift memorial on the sidewalk of a San Jose Safeway Monday as homicide detectives searched for clues to identify the gunman and a possible motive in Sunday's deadly shooting."It's just shocking to see essentially a murder go down in my neighborhood, I can walk right across the street here and it's just horrifying to hear that someone was killed here," said Frank Nunley, a San Jose resident who lives nearby. "This is my store here, I've been coming here now for about 20 years."The shooting happened inside the Safeway location in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safeway#San Jose#San Francisco#Violent Crime
KTVU FOX 2

Home invasion criminals target San Jose neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Tuesday released car dash-cam video that shows a home invasion in progress. Police investigators said this type of surveillance video is key in building a case against these alleged criminals. However, one family is left shaken, and one neighborhood is now living...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'I'm still in shock,' says mom of Safeway worker killed at San Jose supermarket

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A Safeway employee killed during a robbery at a San Jose location was identified Monday by relatives as 24-year-old Manuel Isaac Huizar. The victim's mother, Maricela Lopez, told KTVU she's still in shock and disbelief at her son's tragic death. "I can't believe it. I can't...
KTVU FOX 2

15-year-old girl wounded in Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in East Oakland Tuesday night, police officials said. Authorities said the girl is in stable condition and was able to provide officers with a statement. The Oakland Police Department's communications division received a call Tuesday night from a local...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Safeway Employee Shot to Death After Dispute in San Jose: Police

Police are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a Safeway store employee early Sunday after a dispute in San Jose. The shooting was reported about 3:35 a.m. and when police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Hurt In Shooting On Florin Road In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in south Sacramento on Tuesday night. Sacramento police say, just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Florin Road to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found one man who had suffered a non-life-threatening injury. That man was then rushed to the hospital. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'Wildland fire' burns San Francisco hillside

A fire burning Wednesday in San Francisco led authorities to briefly close a freeway off-ramp in the Bernal Heights neighborhood. Firefighters brought the "wildland fire" on a hillside under control around 11:15 a.m. That was about 45 minutes after it led to the closure of the southbound 101 exit at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

San Jose Safeway employee fatally shot after dispute early Sunday

SAN JOSE (BCN) Police are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a Safeway store employee early Sunday after a dispute in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood. The shooting was reported about 3:35 a.m. and when police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mountain View police arrest teen who shot mail carrier with pellet gun

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a teenager who allegedly shot a letter carrier with a pellet gun in Mountain View Monday afternoon.Mountain View Police received reports of a letter carrier who was shot with an unknown object in the 2000 block of Jardin Drive at approximately 2:30 p.m. The letter carrier told police that a teenager drove up next to him, rolled down his window, and "shot rocks" at him. The suspect then drove away in a gray sedan towards Los Altos. The letter carrier was not injured. Officers set up a perimeter in an attempt to collar the suspect....
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
crimevoice.com

Police: San Mateo man arrested on $2.5 million warrant, possible third strike

A San Mateo County man has reportedly been arrested on a $2.5 million warrant, which police say may also be his third strike under California law. Police had been searching for 42-year-old Arnell Clark, a known transient, ever since he allegedly violated his parole by disabling his ankle monitor and failing to check in with his parole officer, police said.
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco man found guilty of gunning down his roommate

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A Superior Court jury convicted a San Francisco man of murder Tuesday in the fatal shooting of his roommate as he chased down a Mission District street in 2013.Vincent Jacobo texted Maurice White, asking him to meet in the Mission District. Upon meeting on Bartlett Street between 21st and 22nd streets, the two men got into an argument and White tried to run away.But as surveillance video played in court showed, Jacobo chased him down, shooting him five times, three times in the back, one in the arm. After White fell to the ground, Jacobo "administers the coup de grace" and shot him one final time in the neck, killing him."This was a senseless act that took the life of a much-loved young man," said District Attorney Chesa Boudin, "as I have promised, we are continuing to work to clear the backlog of homicide cases, and I am glad that we finally have accountability for the victim and his family with this verdict today." Jacobo is scheduled to be sentenced on September 2nd in department 26.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Police Arrest Two Juveniles for Alleged Strong-Arm Robbery

Originally published as a City of Palo Alto press release:. “Palo Alto, CA – Police arrested two juveniles yesterday for strong-arm robbery after one of them punched the juvenile victim multiple times and then stole his cell phone. The victim sustained minor injuries. On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at...
PALO ALTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy