Drunk driver arrested for allegedly street racing at 102 mph in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested and charged after allegedly racing with another vehicle while intoxicated Sunday evening.

At around 9 p.m., a deputy of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reckless driving complaint regarding two vehicles racing on Kings Highway just outside of Fredericksburg.

According to police, the vehicles had crossed into Stafford from the King George County line and were observed by the deputy to be traveling 102 mph in the posted 55 mph zone.

The deputy activated his sirens and managed to successfully pull over one of the vehicles; a silver Ford Mustang. The other vehicle, a white SUV continued driving and raced away from the scene, according to police.

Less than 15 minutes later, a white Honda CRV was caught after crashing during a police pursuit.

The driver of the Mustang was identified as 24-year-old Charles Madison.

Charles Madison (Courtesy of Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

According to police, Madison had an odor of alcohol on his breath and slurred his words when he spoke. He was arrested and charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence.

Madison was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until he was sober.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident and working to identify the driver of the white SUV.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.