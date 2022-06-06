ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Neve Campbell rejects ‘Scream 6’ offer over pay dispute

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BwSj8_0g2GOQ4g00

Neve Campbell is moving on from “Scream.”

The actress revealed Monday that she made the “very difficult decision” to turn down an offer for the sixth film in the iconic slasher franchise .

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next ‘Scream’ film,” she said in a statement to Page Six.

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to ‘Scream.'”

Campbell, who portrayed Sidney Prescott in the first five movies, noted that she felt the offer presented to her “did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

“It’s been a very difficult decision to move on,” she continued. “To all my ‘Scream’ fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyX2v_0g2GOQ4g00
Campbell said she’ll be leaving her iconic “Scream” character behind.
Getty Images

The scream queen, 48, previously revealed during a conversation with Jamie Lee Curtis for Variety that she has struggled to receive fair compensation throughout her career.

“There’s always the promise of back end,” she told Curtis, 63. “And then, of course, it’s drowned in publicity and costs and all the reasons they say, ‘Oh, actually no, we didn’t make the amount of money that we’re claiming we made in all the press, so that we don’t have to give you that,’ unfortunately.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Vu8O_0g2GOQ4g00
“Scream 6” is expected to begin filming this month and arrive in theaters in March 2023.
FilmMagic

Campbell recalled a specific experience with 2000’s “Scream 3,” saying she “did all right” financially but did not get a back-end deal.

“It was the Weinsteins,” she said of the company she was negotiating with, referencing disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media recently green-lit the yet-to-be-titled “Scream 6,” which is expected to start filming in June and hit the big screen on March 31, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Scream's David Arquette responds to Neve Campbell's exit

Scream star David Arquette has reacted to Neve Campbell leaving the franchise, bringing her 25-year stint as final girl Sidney Prescott to an end. The actress explained in a statement this week that she had quit over pay, saying: "As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Jamie Foxx hunts vampires in badass first look at 'Day Shift'

Jamie Foxx is about to kick some major vampire butt in Netflix's Day Shift. Netflix released a first look at the upcoming film as part of its Geeked Week movie showcase. Day Shift stars Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Dave Franco as vampire hunters. Director J.J. Perry and producer Chad Stahelski both worked on the John Wick films, and in the first look, they talk about bringing the thrills of John Wick to the blood-spattered world of vampires.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Harvey Weinstein
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Scream#Scream Queen#Film Star
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Describes Watching Him Shoot ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: “It Was Extraordinary”

Val Kilmer reprises his memorable role from Top Gun in the upcoming sequel, and the shoot was a special time for his family. Kilmer, 62, who played Tom “Iceman” Kazansky opposite Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the popular original 1986 film, makes a brief appearance in Top Gun: Maverick, hitting theaters May 27.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Talks Volleyball, F-18s and Tom Cruise'Mission: Impossible 7': Apparent Trailer Leaks to Social Media'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jennifer Connelly Discusses Joy of Reuniting With Director Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise Making Her Feel Like a Kid Again The Batman Forever star’s...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Here’s the Staggering Amount Tom Cruise’s Movie Could Make Over Memorial Day Weekend

Iconic actor Tom Cruise started this Memorial Day holiday weekend feeling the need…the need for speed as the long-awaited Top Gun sequel Maverick finally hit theaters across the country. And, this sequel to the 1986 box office smash is set to pull in staggering numbers during this holiday weekend. The film is projected to bring in as much as $151 million during its debut weekend. This is Tom Cruise’s most successful box office film debut to date.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Puts Her Long Legs On Display As She Reunites With '90210' Stars At iHeartRadio Wango Tango — See Photos!

Tori Spelling looked like she had a great night out when she attended the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango event on Saturday, June 4. The star, 49, spent a lot of the night with her pal and 90210 costar Jennie Garth, in addition to Ian Ziering. "9021OMG Wango Tango style…Love my @iheartradio family and had soooo much fun seeing my friends, introducing @camila_cabello with my bff @jenniegarth , taping our podcast @9021omgpodcast backstage, and seeing some amazing performances.-Hair: @laurarugetti .Makeup: @teresaammons .Dress: @_zhivago_ .Shoes: @versace .Pics: @rkdmiii@9021omgpodcast," she captioned a slew of snaps via Instagram. The blonde babe, who has yet...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Val Kilmer says his 'Top Gun: Maverick' return was like 'being reunited with a long-lost friend'

You can't have a Top Gun reunion without the Iceman. That's how Val Kilmer enlisted himself in Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to Tony Scott's 1986 blockbuster. While the original film shot Tom Cruise to stardom as the high-flying Navy pilot, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, Kilmer achieved fan favorite status as Maverick's sneering rival, Tom "Iceman" Kazansky.
MOVIES
In Style

Kim Kardashian's Bubblegum-Pink Outfit Solidified Her Spot as the Poster Child for Barbiecore

We all know Kim Kardashian is the queen of selfies (lest you forget, she filled an entire coffee table book full of 'em!), and now it seems she's passing her photo snapping skills on to the next generation. For her latest Instagram post, Kim kept it in the family when sourcing her photoshoot production talent while casually reminding us once and for all that she's basically a real-life Barbie.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

113K+
Followers
13K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy