Skateboarder arrested for public intox

Sheldon, Iowa — A northwest Iowa pair have been arrested following an investigation into bogus checks that were passed on multiple occasions at a Sheldon business. According to court documents obtained by KIWA, 29-year-old Rhys Nehman of Everly, and 30-year-old Rebecca Updike of Spencer, are accused of passing checks at the Sheldon Bomgaars store totaling more than $2,700 that were written on a business account which neither Nehman or Updike were authorized to use. Police say a total of four checks were involved, which were written on four separate occasions, dating back to December of last year.

SHELDON, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO