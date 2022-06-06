ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Skateboarder arrested for public intox

By Jeff Grant
nwestiowa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE CITY—A 30-year-old Alton man was arrested about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, May 29, in Orange City...

www.nwestiowa.com

Comments / 1

Related
kiwaradio.com

Duo Arrested On Felony Theft Charges

Sheldon, Iowa — A northwest Iowa pair have been arrested following an investigation into bogus checks that were passed on multiple occasions at a Sheldon business. According to court documents obtained by KIWA, 29-year-old Rhys Nehman of Everly, and 30-year-old Rebecca Updike of Spencer, are accused of passing checks at the Sheldon Bomgaars store totaling more than $2,700 that were written on a business account which neither Nehman or Updike were authorized to use. Police say a total of four checks were involved, which were written on four separate occasions, dating back to December of last year.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rock Rapids woman jailed for false report

ROCK RAPIDS—A 42-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5, on a charge of false report to a public entity. The arrest of Tichelle Rae Erickson stemmed from her calling dispatch about 3:50 a.m. that day to report a green Chevrolet Avalanche was parked in front of her residence at 202 S. Tama St., according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Driver cited for pot and synthetic urine

LARCHWOOD—A 54-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, near Larchwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense defrauding a drug/alcohol test using synthetic urine/urine additives, and operating a nonregistered vehicle. The citing of...
LARCHWOOD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Homeless woman arrested for trespassing

SHELDON—A 20-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Kaytelynn Nichole Anne Severson stemmed from a report of her trespassing in a rental house at 1011 Eighth Ave., according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange City#Public Intoxication#Skateboarder#City Police
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested for intox, assault

SHELDON—A 57-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 12:10 p.m. Saturday, June 4, on charges of public intoxication, interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations. The arrest of Marc Jon Muhlbauer stemmed from him being found passed out on the landscaping in front of Don’s Sheet...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Inwood woman arrested on charge of OWI

INWOOD—A 42-year-old rural Inwood woman was arrested about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, June 5, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Nicole Kathryn Rozeboom stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Buick Enclave on South Cherry Street in Inwood for tinted windows, a cracked windshield, not using a turn signal and erratic driving, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
INWOOD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hawarden UTV operator arrested for OWI

HAWARDEN—A 35-year-old Hawarden man was arrested about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, on a charge of first-offense operating under the influence. The arrest of Dwight Jay Payne Jr. stemmed from a report of a utility vehicle being driven erratically, according to the Hawarden Police Department. The UTV was located...
HAWARDEN, IA
siouxlandproud.com

1 killed in early morning Sioux City shooting, 2 arrested

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials said one person was killed after a shooting in Sioux City. Below is the release from the Sioux City Police Department. On June 9 at 9:01 pm, the Sioux City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 516 9th St.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley woman cited for assault of child

SIBLEY—A 27-year-old Sibley woman has been cited on charges of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and child endangerment resulting in bodily injury. The citing of Thressa Joan Clark stemmed from an Iowa Department of Human Services report of an alleged child abuse between a mother and her son in late April, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man arrested on OWI charge

SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 2:50 a.m. Sunday, June 5, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, no valid driver’s license and speeding. The arrest of Juan Antonio Tellez Ceron stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Ford Edge for speeding on...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Teenager arrested for OWI after accident

SIOUX CENTER—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 11:20 p.m. Friday, June 3, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Alexis Trejo stemmed from the investigation of a one-vehicle accident involving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu at the intersection...
iheart.com

Former Iowa Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Contact with Students

(Logan, IA) -- A former Iowa teacher is in custody, accused of having inappropriate contact with six students. The West Harrison School District placed Benjamin Work on administrative leave on April 22nd, 2022. after receiving a report of a possible inappropriate relationship between Mr. Work and a minor student. On June 3rd, Mr. Work resigned from the West Harrison Community School District.
LOGAN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Paullina man arrested for intoxication

PAULLINA—A 28-year-old Paullina man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Friday, May 27, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Kevin Wayne Moore stemmed from him being observed intoxicated on the 100 block of North Clark Street, according to the Paullina Police Department. Editor's note: This article has...
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE OVERNIGHT SLAYING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING AN OVERNIGHT HOMICIDE IN THE 900 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET. 32 YEAR OLD KATRINA LASHAY BARNES IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER FENTANYL. SHE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $11,000 BOND. POLICE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two face charges after stop in Larchwood

LARCHWOOD—Two people face charges following an investigation into a domestic disturbance complaint about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in Larchwood. The arrests of 30-year-old James Michael Kierstead of Sioux Falls, SD, and 26-year-old Danielle Rene Gladsee of Larchwood stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country at the intersection of Park Drive and Fell Street in Larchwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com

Harris couple cited for paraphernalia

HARRIS—A Harris couple was cited about 12:45 a.m. Thursday, June 2, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. The citing of 42-year-old Matthew Loren Speer and 40-year-old Tonie Nichole Speer stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at their residence at 122 Osceola Ave. Apartment 2, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
HARRIS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Passenger hurt when sleep driver crashes

GAZA—One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash about 2:15 p.m. Sunday, June 5, about two miles northeast of Gaza. Sixty-year-old David Lee Nelson of Cherokee was driving a 1999 GMC Savana south on the 4200 mile of Taft Avenue when he fell asleep, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
CHEROKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man charged after striking victim several times with a baseball bat

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge man is facing numerous charges after striking a victim several times with a baseball bat and taking personal items from them. According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, 43-year-old Jamar D. Brown assaulted a male on Tuesday. The assault was reported in the 100 block of North Ninth Street.
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa woman killed in head-on crash with 15-year-old driver

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman died in a head-on crash with a 15-year-old driver Thursday, according to the Webster County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Parker Drive when a 15-year-old driver crossed the center line. Sixty-five-year-old Ann Lenox died as a...
FORT DODGE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy