ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

If Lightning are to survive, Andrei Vasilevskiy needs to be the difference

By John Romano
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPKmX_0g2GMrmb00
Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy keeps a close eye on the puck in the second period of Game 3 against the Rangers on Sunday. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

TAMPA — Before the comeback, the applause, the game-winner and the collective sigh of relief, Andrei Vasilevskiy had a moment on Sunday. Several moments, in fact.

It was a little more than midway through the first period of Game 3 and neither the Lightning nor the Rangers had yet to score.

New York’s Tyler Motte got a loose puck behind the Tampa Bay net and whipped a pass to Barclay Goodrow, who was standing all alone about 16 feet in front of Vasilevskiy. Goodrow’s point-blank shot went to the bottom left corner, and Vasilevskiy extended his leg to block it.

The rebound bounced straight ahead where Motte showed up to fire a second shot from nearly the same spot. Vasilevskiy made an almost identical save, except this time the puck trickled to his left. Ryan Reaves leapt to take a shot at the bottom of the net where Vasilevskiy stopped it with his skate.

Six seconds, three shots, all within 20 feet.

The sequence did not win the game for the Lightning, but it may have accomplished something nearly as important. It suggested Vasilevskiy was all the way back from a momentary malaise.

And that provides hope that the Lightning might just pull off this comeback.

Because Tampa Bay is not going to win three of the next four games if Vasilevskiy does not elevate his level of play. At the very least, he’s got to be as good as he was in Tampa Bay’s 3-2 win in Game 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQbYJ_0g2GMrmb00
The Lightning are not as deep as they were in the last two postseasons, which makes Andrei Vasilevskiy even more vital to their success. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

That’s not to say the reigning Conn Smythe winner was responsible for the Lightning losing Games 1 and 2. There was more than enough shortcomings around the ice to explain Tampa Bay’s first postseason losing streak in three years.

But advanced analytics sites MoneyPuck and Natural Stat Trick both suggested that Vasilevskiy allowed more goals than expected based on the shots he saw in the first two games of the series. That’s unusual enough for Vasilevskiy in the playoffs, but it was even more glaring when you consider what we were seeing at the other end of the ice.

Even if you believe Vasilevskiy is the best goaltender on the planet, New York’s Igor Shesterkin was the best goaltender in the NHL throughout the course of the regular season. Then, as if to prove it was no fluke, he outplayed Vasy in Games 1 and 2.

If you want to be a stickler, you might even argue Shesterkin was also better in Game 3 when he faced 52 shots on goal.

And that’s what makes Vasilevskiy’s performance in Game 3 almost as important as the results on the scoreboard because it bodes well for the coming days.

Maybe the nine-day break after his brilliant performance against Florida in the second round had dulled Vasilevskiy’s edge, but the Lightning absolutely need him at his best right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDoE9_0g2GMrmb00

When Lightning coach Jon Cooper was asked in New York what it was that allowed Vasilevskiy to go so long without back-to-back losses in the postseason, his answer was succinct.

“Intensity? Work ethic? He’s top of the list in that regard,” Cooper said. “But as I said before, our team takes losses personally, but I would say the goalie really takes it personal. Hence, that’s probably why he’s so good bouncing back after games when we’re on the short end.”

The Lightning are not as deep as they were the past two playoff runs, and their depth is challenged even more by Brayden Point’s continued absence. That means their margin for error is smaller and, subsequently, the pressure on Vasilevskiy is as high as it has ever been in the postseason.

Corey Perry was talking the other day about what makes the Lightning so special in the postseason and he began ticking off a list that included blocking shots, keeping the front of the net clear, finishing hits and controlling the puck. At this point in the season doesn’t every team do that, I asked.

“Yeah,” he said, “but then you add the goaltender component on this team.”

That’s what Vasilevskiy is. He’s the difference-maker. He can rescue an entire roster by erasing the mistakes of his teammates in front of him. It’s a lot to ask of one player, but it’s what we’ve come to expect of Vasilevskiy in recent years.

And if the Lightning want to survive for another Stanley Cup final, it’s undoubtedly what we’re going to need to see in the next week or so.

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning fan knocked out in viral video of sucker punch from Rangers fan

TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Lightning left Madison Square Garden victorious Thursday night after beating the New York Rangers 3-1 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final. But the victory was short-lived for one unlucky Lightning fan who was knocked out cold when an angry Rangers fan leaving the famed New York City arena suddenly turned and sucker punched him in the face.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

The Outback Bowl has a new name: the ReliaQuest Bowl

TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Bowl, formerly known as the Outback Bowl, has a new name: the ReliaQuest Bowl. Bowl officials announced the four-year agreement Thursday afternoon during a ceremony at the downtown Marriott Water Street. The game will continue to be played at Raymond James Stadium on its traditional spot on New Year’s Day. Its partnerships with ESPN and the SEC and Big Ten/ACC also remain unchanged.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Conference final: Lightning-Rangers Game 5 live updates

If you are viewing this story via our mobile app and are unable to see videos and tweets, click here. The Lightning aim to take their first lead of the Eastern Conference final and move to within one victory of advancing to the Stanley Cup final when they play the Rangers in Game 5 tonight at Madison Square Garden.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Midway, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Suspect wanted in two Tampa murders drowns in Missouri river, authorities say

TAMPA — A suspect wanted by Tampa police in connection to two homicides reportedly drowned in a Missouri river over the weekend. Sherron David McCombs, Jr., 22, was swimming at a float camp four miles north of Doniphan, Missouri, about 3 p.m. Sunday when he began to panic, went underwater and did not resurface, according to KFVS-TV, which cited information provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Largo man missing three limbs when found in gator-infested lake, police say

LARGO — The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was missing three limbs when he was found in an alligator-infested lake on May 31, according to Largo police. “When Sean McGuinness was recovered last week, he was observed to be missing three limbs,” said Largo Police Department spokesperson Megan Santo. “The sergeant expects the final report from the Medical Examiner to be released approximately two months after the incident date.”
LARGO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Conn Smythe
Person
Ryan Reaves
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Tyler Motte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Florida College
Tampa Bay Times

White Americans fear crazy white people, too | Letters

Why Black people are afraid of ‘crazy’ white people | Column, June 9. Columnist Jonathan Capehart explains that most Black Americans live in fear of crazy white people and then defined the crazy aspect as being those willing to do whatever it takes to preserve and enhance white majority and control. It was a good read. I would add that many white people also live in fear of crazy white people. The white supremacists and conspiracy theorists for whom all logic, reason and compassion are absent are the extremes of society and should be a concern to us all.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Woman killed trying to cross U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor, troopers say

PALM HARBOR — A 36-year-old Hudson woman was fatally struck by a car early Thursday as she tried to cross U.S. 19, troopers said. The crash happened about 3:35 a.m. as the woman was trying to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 near Bilgore Grove Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman stepped off the median and walked into the path of a sedan heading north in the inside lane.
PALM HARBOR, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa man arrested in slaying of friend in Largo

Largo police arrested a Tampa man Wednesday in connection with a May shooting and stabbing. Thomas Henderson, 27, was charged with second-degree murder, court records show. When Eddie Allen Jr. didn’t show up for work on May 20, police did a welfare check at his mobile home at 1100 Donegan Road. The owner of the home found Allen naked on the living room floor with a pillow over his head. He had been stabbed in the neck and shot in the face, according to an autopsy. No guns were found in the home.
LARGO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

The U.S. Capitol riot hearings start today. Here’s what to expect.

WASHINGTON — Hearings detailing the largest-scale investigation in congressional history begin Thursday, as the House Jan. 6 select committee works to explain how former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen boiled over to a riot in which more than a thousand Americans overwhelmed police and stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the peaceful transition of power.
PROTESTS
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy