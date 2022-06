A partnership between Owensboro Health and the University of Louisville is expanding, allowing more area residents to earn a nursing degree without leaving Owensboro. UofL’s Owensboro BSN Extension offers a traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing as well as a second-degree accelerated program for students with a prior undergraduate degree in a different subject. The traditional track can be completed in two years (for students with an associate’s degree) and the second degree requires 15 months of continuous coursework.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO