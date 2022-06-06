ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Haugaard Visits Yankton Before Primary Election Day

kynt1450.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Primary Election day tomorrow, gubernatorial candidate Steve Haugaard is visiting Yankton today. Haugaard, who will...

www.kynt1450.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnax.com

Yankton County Primary Races Decided

Yankton County Auditor Patty Hojem won her republican primary election Tuesday over challenger Laura Kotalik and will be unopposed on the November ballot. Hojem had a fifty eight to forty two percent winning margin and was grateful for that…. Hojem says she ran on the job she has done…....
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wrong ballots given to 21 Sioux Falls voters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A day after the primary election, the Minnehaha county auditor summoned members of the election resolution board due to several people receiving the wrong ballots. 5 of the 8 members of the election resolution board showed up to correct the ballot mix-up. The board,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Primary election results posted here

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To see the election results, visit DakotaNewsNow.com/Politics/Election-Results. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Election Local#Primary Election#Politics
kynt1450.com

Yankton County Commission and Auditor Primary Election Results

A close primary election on Tuesday night resulted in three Yankton County commission candidates headed to November’s general election. Republicans Dan Klimisch, John Marquardt and Ryan Heine will be facing independents Cheri Loest and Matt Evans in November’s general election. Klimisch received 23 percent of the vote on...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
kynt1450.com

Ribfest Returns to Yankton

Ribfest is back in Yankton this Saturday. There will be live music, activities for the kids, and a corn hole tournament that starts at noon that has a $40 entry fee per team with a $1,000 prize for first place. Event Organizer Tara Leonard says that there will be some...
YANKTON, SD
kynt1450.com

Crissey Elected as Yankton County Sheriff

Preston Crissey has been elected as Yankton County Sheriff. Crissey won the election over Michael Rothschadl with 66 percent of the vote. Crissey says he is humbled to be the new Sheriff of Yankton County. Crissey adds that one of the things he wants to do as Sheriff is be...
KELOLAND TV

Noem clinches Republican nomination over Haugaard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Incumbent Governor Kristi Noem has seized the Republican Primary spot in the November general election. Results are still rolling in, but the Associated Press has called the gubernatorial primary race with Noem surpassing challenger Steven Haugaard. She hosted an election night watch party with Rep. Dusty Johnson at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
stormlakeradio.com

Republican Primary Area Contested Races Results

Primary Election results are in for area Republican contested races. In State Senate District 3, which includes Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, and O'Brien counties ...Lynn Evans defeated Anthony LaBruna 65-percent to 35-percent. Evans received 3,548 votes. In State Senate District 5, which includes Clay and Palo Alto counties...Dave Rowley with...
CHEROKEE, IA
kynt1450.com

County Commission Discusses West 11th Street Improvements

Last night, the Yankton County Commission met to discuss possible road improvements to the West 11th Street area. Their focus was to work the draft proposal into a final form before the July 5th meeting. Bob Tereshinski, a resident of the effected area, proposed a way to help pay for...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
kynt1450.com

Welcome Wednesday is a big hit

On a beautiful Wednesday evening, Yankton Thrive hosted their Welcome Wednesday event in the yard of the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home. Welcome Wednesday is a periodic event which helps newcomers to meet and network with long-term Yankton residents. Tammy Downs, who moved to Yankton last July, explains why they chose to...
YANKTON, SD
Hot 104.7

The Latest Craze on South Dakota Highways? Hypermiling

With gas and diesel prices as high as they are, some people are doing just about everything they can to squeeze a few more miles out of a tank of gas. Maybe you're one of these Hyper-Milers or maybe you've been caught driving behind one of them either here in Sioux Falls or along I-90 or I-29 or one of our state highways. So, what is a hypermiler? Here you go.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

Dusty Johnson turns back Taffy Howard challenge for House

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Associated Press has called the GOP primary for U.S. House; claiming incumbent Dusty Johnson the winner. Johnson, a second-term U.S. House representative, is currently leading challenger Taffy Howard with 61 percent of the vote to Howard’s 39 percent. This is with just over half of the precincts counted.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Proposed Sioux Falls meatpacking plant faces petition challenge

A producer-owned hog processor says its new slaughterhouse proposed for Sioux Falls would help mitigate some of the state's recent pork supply chain issues. But a ballot measure allowing Sioux Falls voters to decide if they want another hog processing plant in city limits is expected to make its way onto the city's November ballot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Harrisburg school shooter case reopened

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The rape trial in Hughes County for Mason Buhl has been pushed back until October. If you recall, Buhl is the man who was sentenced in the Harrisburg School Shooting back in 2015. He never served prison time but was given a 25-year suspended...
HARRISBURG, SD
Mix 97-3

South Dakota’s Six Best Lakes for Fishing

Our friends over at Dakota News Now in the Severe Weather Center say this weekend is actually going to be nice for a change. A partly cloudy sky is forecasted with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for Sioux Falls and the surrounding area through Sunday. If you...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, ranking the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

LOCAL SPORTS REPORT 6-8-22

The 2022 Class AA Girls State Golf Tournament wrapped up from Brookings Country Club yesterday afternoon, and Harrisburg secured the team title with a 661 (+85) combined team score. Only six strokes separated the top five teams, with Mitchell coming in second with a 664 (+88) score. Yankton started the day 7th after Monday’s action, and finished there as well, combining for a 679 (+103) collective score. Individually, Harrisburg’s Reece Jansa shot an impressive 2nd round 72 score to climb back into the top three, and eventually take the state title with a 148 two-day (+4) point tally. Yankton’s Jillian Eidsness finished tied for 13th with three other golfers, carding a 165 (+21), Ellia Homstad finished 22nd, scoring a 168 (+24), Tatum Hohenthaner completed her performance with a 172 (+28) score, Sabrina Krajewski tallied a 175 (+31), Gracie Brockberg carded a 180 (+36), and Elsie Larson concluded her tournament with a 187 (+43) score.
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Teachers leaving SD due to culture war and politics

Teachers in S.D. endure new stress as politics and culture war seep into classrooms. Jason Connelly is exactly the kind of young educator the South Dakota public school system would love to add to its depleted teacher workforce. Connelly grew up in Sioux Falls and attended Catholic schools before pursuing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Nicholas John Thomas, 31, Storm Lake, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 2, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Cody Alan Miller, 31, Sergeant Bluff, possession of a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced May 27; 30 days jail on possession charge, five years prison suspended, three years probation for tax stamp charge.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy