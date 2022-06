BOSTON - A massive tree uprooted in the South End landing on a number of cars Tuesday evening.The tree fell from its spot along the sidewalk on Waltham Street but did not hit anyone walking by."It really wasn't that loud and then some branches rustling, and the next thing you know, the tree was on the ground," said Zach Schulz. "It was kind of crazy. People came running down to make sure there wasn't anybody in the cars or anything like that. Luckily, there wasn't anybody in the cars, nobody hurt."Barry Scott was having dinner up the street when his car was smashed. "Someone had told me a tree had fallen and I thought, what are the chances?" Scott said. "Now I think I should play the lottery."Nick Pomposelli was also unlucky, finding his Jeep beneath branches. "I thank God no one got hurt," Pomposelli said. "That's more important that any damage to a Jeep. It's just shocking."No injuries were reported.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO