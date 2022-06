Says Paul Walsh in the Star Tribune, “The state trial of two fired Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with the death of George Floyd two years ago has been delayed from next week until January. With the additional seven months — by then 2 ½ years after Floyd’s murder — the trial will now come after Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are sentenced for federal civil rights convictions stemming from the Black man’s death under the knee of co-defendant Derek Chauvin in May 2020. The delay also gives the officers more time to consider pleading guilty to the state charges, as fellow fired officer Thomas Lane did last month.”

