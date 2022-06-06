ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Yankton Community Library Kicks Off Summer Reading Program

kynt1450.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yankton Community Library Summer Reading Program is in full swing and they have plenty of events coming up in the next week. Events...

www.kynt1450.com

Comments / 0

Related
kynt1450.com

Yankton Job Service to Host Summer Passport Series

The Yankton Job Service is putting on a Summer Passport Series. The goal of the Summer Passport Series is to help youth’s ages 14-24 explore different careers, talk about job readiness, and work based learning. Yankton Job Service Office Manager Lacey Johnson says that there are both in-person events...
YANKTON, SD
kynt1450.com

Used Book Sale at Yankton Community Library

A Friends of Yankton Community Library used book sale will be held on the front lawn of the library at 515 Walnut this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hardcovers are $1, paperbacks are $.50, and puzzles are $3. Library Director Dana Schmidt says that the proceeds of this...
YANKTON, SD
kynt1450.com

Historic Cemetery Walk

On a gorgeous Wednesday evening, the Yankton Community Library Foundation and the Mead Cultural Education Center held their 9th Annual Historic Cemetery Walk at the Yankton Municipal Cemetery. Dana Schnidt, Library Director, describes the purpose of the cemetery walk …. Schmidt says that this is their most popular event...
YANKTON, SD
kynt1450.com

Ribfest Returns to Yankton

Ribfest is back in Yankton this Saturday. There will be live music, activities for the kids, and a corn hole tournament that starts at noon that has a $40 entry fee per team with a $1,000 prize for first place. Event Organizer Tara Leonard says that there will be some...
YANKTON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yankton, SD
Yankton, SD
Government
kynt1450.com

Yankton County Commission Talks Possible Road Improvements

Last night, the Yankton County Commission met to discuss possible road improvements to the West 11th Street area. Their focus was to work the draft proposal into a final form before the July 5th meeting. Bob Tereshinski, a resident of the effected area, proposed a way to help pay for...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
kynt1450.com

Kolach Days Taking Place This Weekend

The 53rd annual Kolach Days kicked off in Verdigre Friday. Co-President of the Verdigre Improvement Club and Kolach Days Linda Sokol says that there are a lot of activities going on at Kolach Days over the weekend. Sokol also says that Kolach Days is special to herself and the Verdigre...
VERDIGRE, NE
kynt1450.com

Arts Survey

The Yankton Area Arts Association has launched a new survey to help determine the economic impact of the arts and cultural event in the community. July Amsberry, Executive Director of Yankton Area Arts, explains the purpose of the survey …. The surveys are only available at arts and cultural...
YANKTON, SD
kynt1450.com

Yankton County Commission and Auditor Primary Election Results

A close primary election on Tuesday night resulted in three Yankton County commission candidates headed to November’s general election. Republicans Dan Klimisch, John Marquardt and Ryan Heine will be facing independents Cheri Loest and Matt Evans in November’s general election. Klimisch received 23 percent of the vote on...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boat Building#Fish Hatchery#The Gavin
kynt1450.com

LOCAL SPORTS REPORT 6-8-22

The 2022 Class AA Girls State Golf Tournament wrapped up from Brookings Country Club yesterday afternoon, and Harrisburg secured the team title with a 661 (+85) combined team score. Only six strokes separated the top five teams, with Mitchell coming in second with a 664 (+88) score. Yankton started the day 7th after Monday’s action, and finished there as well, combining for a 679 (+103) collective score. Individually, Harrisburg’s Reece Jansa shot an impressive 2nd round 72 score to climb back into the top three, and eventually take the state title with a 148 two-day (+4) point tally. Yankton’s Jillian Eidsness finished tied for 13th with three other golfers, carding a 165 (+21), Ellia Homstad finished 22nd, scoring a 168 (+24), Tatum Hohenthaner completed her performance with a 172 (+28) score, Sabrina Krajewski tallied a 175 (+31), Gracie Brockberg carded a 180 (+36), and Elsie Larson concluded her tournament with a 187 (+43) score.
YANKTON, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy