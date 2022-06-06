Yankton Community Library Kicks Off Summer Reading Program

The 2022 Class AA Girls State Golf Tournament wrapped up from Brookings Country Club yesterday afternoon, and Harrisburg secured the team title with a 661 (+85) combined team score. Only six strokes separated the top five teams, with Mitchell coming in second with a 664 (+88) score. Yankton started the day 7th after Monday’s action, and finished there as well, combining for a 679 (+103) collective score. Individually, Harrisburg’s Reece Jansa shot an impressive 2nd round 72 score to climb back into the top three, and eventually take the state title with a 148 two-day (+4) point tally. Yankton’s Jillian Eidsness finished tied for 13th with three other golfers, carding a 165 (+21), Ellia Homstad finished 22nd, scoring a 168 (+24), Tatum Hohenthaner completed her performance with a 172 (+28) score, Sabrina Krajewski tallied a 175 (+31), Gracie Brockberg carded a 180 (+36), and Elsie Larson concluded her tournament with a 187 (+43) score.

YANKTON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO