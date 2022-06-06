'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 3 Casts Goran Visnjic

“He's a god, he's a man. He's a ghost, he's a guru.” Indeed, Peaky Blinders' Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) is many things. He can be whatever the situation requires of him, be it a respectable family man, a shrewd businessman, a socialist MP, or a ruthless gangster. What he’s not, however, is either a spotless good guy or a callous villain. He exists somewhere in between, in a sort of gray area permeated with a haze like a chilly misty morning on the streets of Birmingham. As a protagonist he falls under the label of anti-hero but beyond that he resists classification, by the viewers, the other characters, and even himself. It is only until the last episode of the final season that the mist lifts, his past goes up in flames and a new man is reborn from the ashes and the rubble.

