'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 3 Casts Goran Visnjic

By Shrishty Mishra
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Goran Visnjic has joined Season 3 of Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla, Deadline has reported. In a multi-year arc, he will play Erik the Red, the legendary Viking father of Leif Eriksson played by Sam Corlett and Freydis Eiríksdóttir played by Frida Gustavsson. The series was created...

Collider

'Mayans M.C.' Season 4 Edward James Olmos & Michael Olmos on Their Father-Son Dynamic on Set

From showrunner Elgin James, the fourth season of the FX drama series Mayans M.C. has brought the war directly to the doorstep of Santo Padre, forcing them to not only face retaliation from other chapters out for blood after an attempt to align under one King blew up in their faces, but also deal with the Sons of Anarchy seizing on every opportunity to take them out. EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) are fracturing under the weight of it all, as the Club tries to figure out its next steps.
TV SERIES
Collider

7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in June 2022

A new month means new options on streaming services. When it comes to film libraries, HBO Max has stood head and shoulders above the competition, with options ranging from the latest blockbusters to the most iconic works from Hollywood’s golden era, there is something for everyone on the streamer. June sees the addition of works from some of the biggest stars of the last fifty years, in genres ranging from intergalactic science fiction, to legal thrillers, to romantic comedies and indie dramas about self-improvement. HBO Max has every audience member covered.
MOVIES
Collider

'Fate: The Winx Saga': Who Is Flora?

Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga — a live-action, Riverdale-esque take on the beloved Italian animated show Winx Club — follows Bloom (Abigail Cowen) as she arrives at the magical school of Alfea and moves into a dorm with four other girls: Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), Musa (Elisha Applebaum), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), and original character Terra (Eliot Salt). In the six-episode first season of the Netflix drama, the reappearance of the Burned Ones causes chaos and distrust in the Otherworld, making training at Alfea more intense than ever with a real threat out in the world. Along with the Burned Ones comes the mystery surrounding Rosalind (Lesley Sharp) and her mysterious disappearance from Alfea, which coincidentally happens to be linked to Bloom.
TV SERIES
Collider

Brie Larson Shares Superhero Advice With ’Ms. Marvel’s Young Star Iman Vellani

Iman Vellani has finally made her debut as Kamala Khan a.k.a the titular hero in Ms. Marvel. The new Disney+ series chronicles the adventures of a Muslim teenage girl living in New Jersey. The show, which is big on the representation of Pakistani American culture at its core, features a slew of South Asian cast as well as a nod to fan culture, action, and coming of age storyline.
MOVIES
Collider

'Mrs. American Pie' Casts TV Legend Carol Burnett

Today, it has been announced that comedy legend Carol Burnett is making her return to television. The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner has reportedly been cast alongside Kristen Wiig in the AppleTV+ series Mrs. American Pie. Mrs. American Pie has been written by Abe Sylvia based on the 2018 novel...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

The Best 'Family Guy' Episode Of Every Season, According To IMDb

Transgressive, morally misguided but oh-so-damn funny, Family Guy has invaded the adult cartoon sphere since its debut in 1999. Created by Seth MacFarlane, the series follows an atypical family in Quahog, Rhode Island. Father of the house Peter (Seth MacFarlane) leads the show with a tenacity for stupidity, with wife Lois (Alex Borstein) attempting to keep the chaotic house together with kids Chris (Seth Green), Meg (Mila Kunis), and Stewie (Seth MacFarlane), alongside writer-turned-drunk dog Brian (Seth MacFarlane).
TV SERIES
Collider

'Peaky Blinders': Is Tommy Shelby a Savior or the Devil?

“He's a god, he's a man. He's a ghost, he's a guru.” Indeed, Peaky Blinders' Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) is many things. He can be whatever the situation requires of him, be it a respectable family man, a shrewd businessman, a socialist MP, or a ruthless gangster. What he’s not, however, is either a spotless good guy or a callous villain. He exists somewhere in between, in a sort of gray area permeated with a haze like a chilly misty morning on the streets of Birmingham. As a protagonist he falls under the label of anti-hero but beyond that he resists classification, by the viewers, the other characters, and even himself. It is only until the last episode of the final season that the mist lifts, his past goes up in flames and a new man is reborn from the ashes and the rubble.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Best TV Shows You’re (Probably) Not Watching Right Now But Should

Heels (2021 -) The culture around pro wrestling is arguably more interesting than the actual shows themselves. Michael Waldron's Heels really captures the unique essence of pro wrestling and merges it with incredibly captivating family drama. The show stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, a hard-working wrestler in the small...
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Lesser-Known Inspiring Documentaries to Watch On Netflix

Everybody has a desire to travel and breathe new air, and see new landscapes, cultures, and horizons. A wonderful way to do it around the world without spending a lot of money is through documentaries, expanding your knowledge of other places that you may not have known about or had only superficially heard of.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How 'Stranger Things' Latest Villain Parallels Eleven's Journey

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Stranger Things.The latest season of Stranger Things goes deeper and darker than previous installments, as many of its characters deal with lingering grief and trauma. Chief among them is Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who is dealing with the twin pitfalls of adolescence and the loss of her powers during the Battle of Starcourt. She's soon approached by Doctor Owens (Paul Reiser) and Doctor Brenner (Matthew Modine) who has a plan to bring back her powers. Said plan involves locking Eleven in a sensory tank and having her relive her memories as a test subject in Hawkins Lab - as well as her connection to the gruesome Vecna, who has been slaughtering teenagers in Hawkins.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Disturbing South Korean Films That Will Give You Nightmares

South Korean cinema has no short of terrific films that paint a gritty and gruesome reality. Whilst the French have tormented audiences with its New French Extremity films besieged with violence, the contemporary South Korean Extreme Cinema lays bare the ugly truth of its society, a society brimming with brutality and callousness that no amount of glitz and glamour displayed can conceal its looming intensity.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Underrated Movies Recommended by Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson is Hollywood's preeminent auteur of pastel-colored delights. He has a style all his own: carefully curated color palettes, quirky characters, surreal sets. But his movies also pack emotional depth. There's usually melancholy beneath the humor. Over the years, Anderson has shared a few of his favorite films, both...
MOVIES
Collider

How 'Conversations with Friends' Portrays Millennial Isolation (and How It Differs From the Book)

There was a good amount of buzz around Hulu's Conversations with Friends, which premiered last month after the resounding success of Normal People back in 2020. Both series were adapted from Irish novelist Sally Rooney's successful books by the same names which follow Irish students as they navigate the fraught years of university; both series were co-written by Alice Birch (Rooney only returning to produce Conversations) and directed by Lenny Abrahamson. But while Normal People was praised for showing just that — some normal people (at least of a kind) — Conversations with Friends paints more inaccessible portraits of its characters.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

10 Best Spy Movies of All Time, According to IMDb

Spy movies have been a staple in cinema since the silent era, and it could be argued they just keep getting better. Secret agents, fancy gadgets, thrilling action, and shady organizations are some of the best parts of these movies. There is a variety of stories in the spy genre itself, from historical dramas to action thrillers to serious biopics.
MOVIES
Collider

7 Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave Netflix in June 2022

The month of June sees an abundance of riches on Netflix — but they won't last long. If you're looking to catch up on some classics you've missed, now's the perfect time. From a pair of quirky comedies to one of science fiction's most innovative time travel films, there are plenty of worthwhile films that will soon be leaving the streaming service. So if you're looking to escape the summer heat and opt for some indoor entertainment instead, here are seven notable films to catch before they leave Netflix this month.
MOVIES
Collider

James Bond: 10 Iconic 007 Stunts That Live Rent Free In Fans' Heads

Long before Tom Cruise sought to outdo himself in each Mission: Impossible film he made, piling incredible stunt sequence upon incredible stunt sequence, film franchises like James Bond created and captured some of the most fantastic and practically done stunts put to film. And while the Academy has yet to...
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'Surf’s Up' Deserves to Catch a Second Wave of Appreciation

There was a hot streak in the mid-2000s of penguin movies. Starting with the one-two punch of Madagascar and March of the Penguins in the summer of 2005, people were suddenly enamored with those black-and-white birds living at the South Pole. Of course, like so many cinematic trends, it was over in a relatively quick period of time, with audiences soon moving on to new fads like talking chipmunks and digital 3D. But before the modern resurgence of penguins came to a close, Surf’s Up, a movie about surfing penguins, graced movie theaters. Though it came in under expectations at the box office, Surf’s Up is a movie deserving of more recognition than just being a footnote in the history of 21st-century penguin cinema.
MOVIES
Collider

'Ms. Marvel' Episode 1 Explains How Everyone Knows About the Avengers' Adventures

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel Episode 1. The first episode of Ms. Marvel adds a lot of colors and positive energy to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, breathing new life into a franchise that’s been feeling somewhat stale in the last couple of years. At the center of the visually stunning show is Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a 16-years old teenager who, just like us, is fascinated by Marvel’s heroes. Kamala spends her days drawing fan art, creating homage videos, and reviewing every piece of information available about the Avengers and their adventures. And by showing how Kamala dedicates her life to worshiping the Marvel heroes, Ms. Marvel might have answered one of the questions lingering over the MCU: how do so many people know what happens during the Avengers' adventures?
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Singers Who Guest-Starred On 'How I Met Your Mother'

How I Met Your Mother was considered a later generation's Friends and had the iconic guest stars to prove it. But more than famous faces in acting, the CBS hit gave viewers several appearances by stars of the music world, and even became the home to some of their acting debuts.
THEATER & DANCE
Collider

Top 10 Classic Universal Monster Movies As Rated By Rotten Tomatoes

Generation after generation falls in love with the classic Universal monsters. Bringing horror to the Hollywood forefront, it's no exaggeration to say that these films changed Hollywood forever. For many, they are the first horror movies we experience, and we revisit them throughout our lives. The following list is ten...
MOVIES

