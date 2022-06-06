Family Fun Night Pool Party every Wednesday night in Moundsville

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Starting June 22nd, Four Seasons Pool will be hosting Family Fun Night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday night until August 17th.

Admission is $1 for everyone and children under the age of 4 are free.

Bring the family and enjoy a fun-filled evening with swimming, snacks, and music.

The Four Seasons Pool Family Fun Night is located at 300 Mulberry Ave, Moundsville West Virginia.

