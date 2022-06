STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The “Impractical Jokers” are at it again. With the Season 10 premiere airing in just one week, Staten Islander and “Jokers” star James “Murr” Murray sat down with the Advance/SILive.com’s Mark Stein and Lauren Lovallo to discuss what viewers should expect this season from the pranksters, the big-name celebs on tap for upcoming episodes, who he would want to come on the show, his standup comedy tour, what life was like before fame and much more.

