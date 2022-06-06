ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Resort and Town Confront the Fallout of a Terrible Year

vailmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since Vail became a world-class destination in the 1960s, the ski resort and the town have been inextricably linked—not just by their shared name, but also by their successes and failures. The relationship between the two entities has ebbed and flowed through the decades, but this past winter marked a...

www.vailmag.com

vailmag.com

Hiking/Biking

The most popular cascade in Eagle County, Booth Falls, reached a tipping point in visitor numbers early in the pandemic, leading the Town of Vail to close trailhead parking last summer and again this season. The falls are popular for good reason—beauty and accessibility—but town and Forest Service officials, not to mention local residents, are worried the trail is being loved to death, with rampant human and dog waste littering the wilderness. You can still visit, but you should ride your bike (there are racks and a bathroom at the trailhead) or leave your car at one of the parking structures in Vail Village or Lionshead and catch a free town shuttle bus (hikevail.net) with frequent service to and from Booth Falls and other popular local trailheads. Better yet, check out one of the valley’s other gorgeous waterfalls, including Piney Falls, 2.9 miles upvalley from Piney River Ranch north of Vail, or Lower Pitkin Falls, 2.75 miles up Pitkin Creek starting in East Vail.
VAIL, CO
vailmag.com

Rafting

When rafting first gained popularity in Colorado, local public safety officials deemed the Upper Eagle River too dangerous to run during peak runoff. Eventually, savvy boaters proved them wrong, and the Upper Eagle remains one of the most iconic trips offered by local professional rafting companies. The continuous Class IV stretch of between four and six miles, depending on the put-in, delivers the best bang for your buck close to Vail (which means you don’t have to sit in a van barreling downvalley for an hour). It’s also a lot more intense than most people expect (guests are required to be at least 16 years or older)—especially if conditions are right to include Dowd Chute, a narrow gorge between Minturn and Avon that is known for its cold water and constantly shifting boulders, which keeps it challenging—even for the most experienced guides.
VAIL, CO
vailmag.com

Lionshead's New Luxury Resort Is a Diner's Haven

You might think Vail doesn’t need yet another luxury hotel, and you might be right. But spin through the revolving doors of the Hythe, a recently debuted Luxury Collection Resort by Marriott in Lionshead, and that thought evaporates. The space, all done up in neutrals and naturals (grays, creams, wood, stone, and leather accents), exudes an almost spa-like serenity. It’s quite a shift from the dark and tired Marriott that the Hythe has so gracefully replaced—amazing, really, what $40 million can do.
VAIL, CO
vailmag.com

Camping

Sylvan Lake State Park is often called the most beautiful state park in Colorado, and it takes about two seconds to understand why. The 42-acre lake is surrounded by a dense, lush forest (Sylvan means “peaceful, wooded place”) with scenic hillside trails branching off in every direction. Visitor demand has skyrocketed during the pandemic—“We’ve almost doubled our numbers in the last two years,” says park manager Matt Westerberg, who’s worked at Sylvan since 2010—but it’s still possible to nab one of Sylvan’s coveted overnight locations. The park’s campground includes 46 sites and flush toilets ($28 per night, cpwshop.com), and you can also rent one of its nine cabins and three yurts overlooking East Brush Creek. Cabin 1 is the most deluxe, with running water, bedding, and a full kitchen; it sleeps 12 and costs $190 per night. Cabins 2–9 are more primitive and sleep five, and the yurts ($90 per night) sleep six. Those wondering how the 3,700-acre Sylvan Lake Fire in June 2021 affected the park should know it could have been much worse. “The fire came down to the lake in two spots, but it really doesn’t look that bad,” Westerberg says. “It’s still very green.” In addition to fishing for trout, overnight visitors can also steal away to the quiet of the forest on the Sneve Gulch Trail, which starts below Cabin 6 and is a two-mile out-and-back.
VAIL, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Did the Yampa Valley just have a miracle May?

At the State of the Yampa Address put on by the Colorado River District at the end of March, longtime rancher Doug Monger asked those gathered for the event to pray for some rain. At that time, Monger said finding mud puddles on his ranch near Hayden was nearly impossible,...
YAMPA, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado to incentivize residents to replace grass lawns with water-saving landscaping

Colorado is planning a program to incentivize residents to replace their grass lawns with landscaping that needs less water to maintain. Signed into law on Wednesday, House Bill 1151 requires the Colorado Water Conservation Board to develop a statewide financial incentive program to inspire voluntary turf replacement for homeowners, local governments and nonprofits.
COLORADO STATE
vailmag.com

Acclaimed Gallerist Expands Brand in Vail

CLad in paint-splattered jeans, a black V-neck T-shirt, and tan canvas flip-flops, Christopher Martin looks more tousled creative than acclaimed gallerist, though he manages to occupy both roles simultaneously with a signature casual flair. Over the course of a career spanning nearly three decades, Martin has achieved success as both an artist and an entrepreneur, making the unconventional choice to represent his own work, and that of other artists, by opening a nationwide network of Christopher Martin–branded galleries that, in December, expanded into the heart of Vail Village.
VAIL, CO
Aspen Times

Kaya Williams: Aspen is angry. Cut it out

I am choosing to blame the wind. It must be the gusts that have made everyone so angsty, so frustrated, so ants-in-their-pants annoyed; must be the blowing dusts that have made our eyes and our character so itchy and inflamed. The gales have pushed us so far past the point of don’t-get-mad-get-even that we’ve managed to circle back around to just getting mad.
vailmag.com

Concert Venues Are Amped for Summer

When Owen Hutchinson took over as executive director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) in January 2021, the lauded local concert hall in Beaver Creek Village had only a few shows on the schedule for the entire winter. It was a treacherous time in the pandemic, of course, and most of the valley’s entertainment scene had been pared down or shuttered. Hutchinson scrambled to get something on the calendar every week, working around Covid protocols that limited attendance to an audience of 50 to 150—in a theater that seats 530. Renowned bluegrass musician Keller Williams, for example, played six shows over three days in March 2021 to make it all work.
VAIL, CO
vailmag.com

Summer Water Fun

The Vail Valley landed on the international map because of its snow, sure, but the same water that falls as frozen flakes in winter also fuels summer’s fun. With sky-mirroring alpine lakes, raging rapids, lively public pools, peaceful river floats, and mesmerizing cascades, the challenge here is how to sample it all during the fleeting window of warm weather in the high alpine. Many of the valley’s most intrepid adventurers know this well, of course. Eagle County is home to world-champion rafters, elite anglers, die-hard river surfers, and most importantly, a landscape that supports a dizzying array of water-based activities and a bevy of professional outfitters eager and well-equipped to help you safely enjoy them. So whether you’re seeking glassy solitude on Lake Constantine or the Class V rush of your life in Gore Canyon, this guide to the valley’s quintessential liquid adventures will help you seize and savor the summer—before it slips away.
VAIL, CO
vailmag.com

Paddling

Think of Nottingham Lake in downtown Avon as an oasis—one that punches well above its recreational weight. Standup Paddle Colorado (standuppaddlecolorado.com) rents paddleboards ($35/hour), pedal boats ($30/hour), and kayaks ($30/hour) on the lake’s northeast shore. For a different experience, longtime yogi Julie Circo—who has taught yoga “on every pond, lake, and pool in the Eagle Valley”—leads private SUP yoga classes (paddleyogaco.com) on Nottingham Lake and at pools around town. Upvalley, Piney River Ranch (pineyriverranch.com) rents canoes ($40 per hour) and SUPs ($45 per hour), but you can’t make a reservation—it’s first come, first served. Rental includes basic instruction to get you paddling in the right direction, so to speak. And downvalley at Sylvan Lake State Park (cpw.state.co.us), which also doesn’t take reservations, you can rent canoes, kayaks, and SUPs: $25 for four hours, $40 for the entire day. The park has a unique life-jacket program. “We give them out free to anybody who needs them,” says park manager Matt Westerberg. “Grab one from the boat ramp area.” Another tip: get there early on a sunny weekend, when it’s not uncommon to see 60 SUPs on the water. For a sure thing, from June through October you can book a half-day trip to Sylvan Lake with Timberline (timberlinetours.com, $120/guest 13 years and older plus $60 for a board shared with a younger guest), the valley’s only guided stillwater SUP tour, which includes transportation to and from the park, all the gear you’ll need, plus lunch.
EAGLE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

$3 Million Eagle Colorado Home is the Epitome of Modern Luxury

A home for sale in Eagle, Colorado is not only very luxurious but is full of modern themes and carries a price tag of nearly $3 million. Eagle, Colorado is a small mountain town 31 miles west of the popular ski town of Vail. The home for sale is located in the Eagle Ranch community which is one of the newer developments in the town, at 2205 Eagle Ranch Road, Eagle, Colorado 81631.
EAGLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield County commissioners step up opposition to Sweetwater state park plan

Garfield County commissioners are doubling down in opposing plans to turn Sweetwater Lake north of Dotsero into a state park. If they can make a legal argument, the county may even take it to court, Commissioner Tom Jankovsky suggested during a sometimes heated work session meeting with Eagle Valley Land Trust representatives on Tuesday.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Largest Ever ‘Buc-ee’s’ Breaks Ground In Johnstown, As Demand For Retail And Housing Grows In Northern Colorado

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – In what could soon be the largest gas station and convenience store in the world, “Buc-ee’s” officially broke ground on a project in Johnstown that will redefine the way people are welcomed to northern Colorado. With a 74,000-square-foot convenience store and 116 gas pumps built into the project design, Buc-ee’s president Beaver Aplin told CBS4 this store will be his company’s largest ever. The project, which has been months in the making, officially broke ground on Tuesday morning. The location, set at the southwest corner of Highway 60 and I-25, promises to change the landscape of Johnstown’s...
JOHNSTOWN, CO
9NEWS

Colorado's 104-degree hot springs pool is back

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A popular Colorado hot springs pool that has been delighting visitors since the 1960s is back open after some TLC. Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has reopened its hot Therapy Pool following a four-month closure for renovations and repairs. The pool had not had any significant work since the 60s, the resort said.
COLORADO STATE

