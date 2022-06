Cathie Wood is famous for making bold predictions about innovations. When she’s right, the results can be spectacular. The fund manager of the Ark Inovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report bet big on Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report several years ago, and rode it to eye popping gains greater than 300%. Lately, the times haven’t been as kind, and Ark is down 75% from its peak. Tesla too is down sharply, and Ark has trimmed its holdings, as inflation and interest rate fears have hammered shares.

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO