Love-triangle slaying suspect Kaitlin Armstrong last seen at Newark airport

The yoga instructor wanted in the love-triangle murder of a professional cyclist was dropped off at New Jersey’s Newark airport last month — just one day after Texas cops issued a warrant for her arrest, US Marshals revealed Monday.

Kaitlin Armstrong, who is suspected of shooting dead 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson in Austin before fleeing to the New York area , was last seen at Newark Liberty International Airport on May 18, authorities said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the 34-year-old fugitive ever boarded a plane or simply disappeared again from the airport.

No outbound flight reservations were found under her name, but she could presumably have used an alias.

The suspect has been on the run since Wilson — a competitive rider who once dated Armstrong’s cyclist boyfriend, Colin Strickland — was found with multiple gunshots in an Austin apartment May 11 .

Surveillance footage of Armstrong at the Newark airport on May 18, 2022. U.S. Marshals/Mega

Surveillance footage captured Armstrong’s SUV parked outside the apartment where Wilson — a gravel and mountain-bike racer — was staying while in town for an upcoming cycling competition.

Police had questioned Armstrong on May 13, but the warrant for her arrest wasn’t issued by Austin cops until May 19.

By that time, Armstrong had already boarded a flight from Austin to Houston on May 14, according to the US Marshals. She then took a connecting flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York City, where she was captured on surveillance cameras wearing a denim jacket and black face mask.

It is unclear what Armstrong did, or where she was in the Big Apple, in the four days before heading to Newark airport.

Investigators obtained an additional warrant for Armstrong on May 25 for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

US Marshals have since upgraded the investigation to “major-case” status and are offering $5,000 for information leading to Armstrong’s arrest.

“Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of a very serious crime that she needs to answer for,” said Susan Pamerleau, US Marshal for the western District of Texas, in a statement.

Wilson was found shot dead in an Austin, Texas apartment on May 11, 2022. Instagram / Moriah Wilson

Wilson previously dated Armstrong’s cyclist boyfriend Colin Strickland. Instagram / Colin Arturo Strickl

“The best thing she can do at this point, wherever she is, is surrender to authorities, so she can return safely to Austin and answer the charges against her. She needs to know the Marshals are not going to stop looking for her.”

Armstrong’s boyfriend has cooperated with investigators and is not considered a suspect in Wilson’s slaying, according to an affidavit.