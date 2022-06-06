ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Love-triangle slaying suspect Kaitlin Armstrong last seen at Newark airport

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZtsQ_0g2GKj2R00

The yoga instructor wanted in the love-triangle murder of a professional cyclist was dropped off at New Jersey’s Newark airport last month — just one day after Texas cops issued a warrant for her arrest, US Marshals revealed Monday.

Kaitlin Armstrong, who is suspected of shooting dead 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson in Austin before fleeing to the New York area , was last seen at Newark Liberty International Airport on May 18, authorities said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the 34-year-old fugitive ever boarded a plane or simply disappeared again from the airport.

No outbound flight reservations were found under her name, but she could presumably have used an alias.

The suspect has been on the run since Wilson — a competitive rider who once dated Armstrong’s cyclist boyfriend, Colin Strickland — was found with multiple gunshots in an Austin apartment May 11 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QFjNo_0g2GKj2R00
Surveillance footage of Armstrong at the Newark airport on May 18, 2022.
U.S. Marshals/Mega

Surveillance footage captured Armstrong’s SUV parked outside the apartment where Wilson — a gravel and mountain-bike racer — was staying while in town for an upcoming cycling competition.

Police had questioned Armstrong on May 13, but the warrant for her arrest wasn’t issued by Austin cops until May 19.

By that time, Armstrong had already boarded a flight from Austin to Houston on May 14, according to the US Marshals. She then took a connecting flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York City, where she was captured on surveillance cameras wearing a denim jacket and black face mask.

It is unclear what Armstrong did, or where she was in the Big Apple, in the four days before heading to Newark airport.

Investigators obtained an additional warrant for Armstrong on May 25 for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

US Marshals have since upgraded the investigation to “major-case” status and are offering $5,000 for information leading to Armstrong’s arrest.

“Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of a very serious crime that she needs to answer for,” said Susan Pamerleau, US Marshal for the western District of Texas, in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32y8eA_0g2GKj2R00
Wilson was found shot dead in an Austin, Texas apartment on May 11, 2022.
Instagram / Moriah Wilson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9UHv_0g2GKj2R00
Wilson previously dated Armstrong’s cyclist boyfriend Colin Strickland.
Instagram / Colin Arturo Strickl

“The best thing she can do at this point, wherever she is, is surrender to authorities, so she can return safely to Austin and answer the charges against her. She needs to know the Marshals are not going to stop looking for her.”

Armstrong’s boyfriend has cooperated with investigators and is not considered a suspect in Wilson’s slaying, according to an affidavit.

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
Fox News

Biden spotted at Delaware beach after security scare

President Biden was spotted on a beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday afternoon. Fox News obtained a picture of Biden walking down the beach on Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m.,which was after a private aircraft entered restricted airspace near the president's beach house. Biden was taken to a nearby...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#Newark Airport#Laguardia Airport#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
CBS New York

Relative of Mayor Adams calls 911 after hearing ominous conversation

NEW YORK -- A relative of Mayor Eric Adams called 911 after overhearing an ominous conversation between three men.Police sources told CBS2 she made the call while at the ferry terminal at 39th Street and 12th Avenue on Sunday.Adams addressed the incident on Monday."Yesterday was very hot and they had hoodies on, and she overheard one of them state something to the tune of 'Don't shoot until you get inside.' She called me. I said immediately call 911," Adams said.The mayor said when he and his security team got to the ferry terminal they told officials to not let the boats move out.He said police responded and canvassed the area and added an investigation is ongoing.
Vibe

Leslie Wayne, Mother Of Metro Boomin, Reportedly Killed By Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. Metro Boomin’s mother, Leslie Wayne, was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend, just moments before the boyfriend took his own life. The news was reported by multiple outlets which initially stated the killer was Wayne’s husband, but the man was later confirmed by sources at TMZ to be her boyfriend. Raising a family of four children, Wayne was adamant about her kids achieving all things they had ever set their minds to. Fans of Metro Boomin know the distances his mother would go to assist her son in achieving his dream of becoming...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy