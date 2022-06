– — An Indianapolis woman was arrested on murder charges last week after allegedly running down her cheating boyfriend. Gaylyn Ja-Nae Morris, 26, is accused of using GPS and an Apple AirTag to track her boyfriend, who she suspected of cheating on her, to Tilly’s Pub in the wee hours of last Friday. She found Andre Smith there with another woman—and police say she first tried to attack the other woman with a wine bottle before Smith got in between them and both Smith and Morris were asked to leave,KIRO 7 reports. Once outside, Morris allegedly got in her vehicle.

