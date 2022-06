St. Louis Cardinals infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. What It Means:. The Cardinals appear to be giving Donovan a routine breather. Nolan Arenado, who was held out of Wednesday's lineup, is replacing...

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO