Florida kicker Chris Cayton's connections to Denton lead to opportunity at UNT

Chris Cayton learned quite a bit about Denton and North Texas over the last few months, despite growing up halfway across the country.

The kicker from Florida didn’t have much of a choice because of his girlfriend’s family that has deep ties to the area. Her mother and father as well as her grandparents and great-grandparents all went to UNT.

That connection played a role in Cayton committing to continue his career with the Mean Green this week. The Fort Myers Cypress Lake standout will join UNT as a walk-on this summer with the understanding that he will be in line for a scholarship if he wins the kicking job during his time with the Mean Green.

Cayton visited UNT last week.

“Everyone there was very nice,” Cayton said. “The facilities are amazing. It’s a little hot in Denton, but the winters are worth it. We don’t get that here.

“The indoor facility is really nice. The field was also great to kick on.”

Kickers often join college programs as walk-ons due to the limited number of scholarships available to fill out a team’s entire roster.

UNT has a solid kicking situation with Ethan Mooney entering his senior season this fall. Cayton will have a chance to develop and adjust to the college level this fall before moving into position to take over in 2023.

“It’s great timing for me with Ethan being a senior,” Cayton said. “I will get to watch and learn from him. I can use what I learn in the upcoming seasons.”

Cayton works with Kornblue Kicking, an organization run by former Michigan kicker Brandon Kornblue.

Kornblue is friends with UNT special teams coach Chris Petrilli and helped Cayton get in touch with UNT’s coaching staff.

Cayton also visited Memphis in late May.

“It came down to which school I wanted to be at,” Cayton said. “I felt more at home at North Texas.”

Cayton hit all of his extra points as a senior and was an honorable mention all-district selection. He credited his opportunity to kick on the college level largely to how he performed in camps and workouts.

Cayton backed up his performance in those situations during his visit to UNT. He kicked for Petrilli on Saturday.

UNT offered Cayton a chance to join the team as a walk-on a short time later.

“North Texas is a great fit,” Cayton said. “Coach P is a great guy. We hit it off right away. He has great energy.”