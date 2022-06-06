ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix 'Disinvited' Christine Quinn From The MTV Movie & TV Awards After She Went Off On 'Selling Sunset' Creator Adam DiVello, Source Dishes

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYK6y_0g2GKC6a00
MEGA

The claws are out! On Sunday, June 5, Christine Quinn was noticeably absent from the MTV Movie & TV Awards , even though the rest of the Selling Sunset cast was in attendance — and there's a reason why.

The reality star, 33, was "disinvited" from the shindig after she went off on Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello a few weeks prior, an insider told Page Six .

“This decision didn’t come from MTV. It came from Netflix/production," an insider claimed. “My guess is that they knew in advance that Selling Sunset was going to win, hence why Adam [Divello] was in attendance, and it made it less sticky of a situation to not have Christine present.”

But another source claimed that wasn't true. “Netflix managed the ticket allotment, not Adam, and Christine was never part of that allotment," another source dished.

During the California event, Selling Sunset took home Best Docu-Reality Series, and DiVello spoke on stage.

AMANZA SMITH WISHES 'SELLING SUNSET' COSTAR CHRISTINE QUINN 'CONTINUED SUCCESS,' BUT SHE DOESN'T 'WANT TO BE IN HER PRESENCE'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IHkJs_0g2GKC6a00
MEGA

In mid-May, while the blonde beauty was speaking on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she didn't hold back when talking about DiVello .

“We have to look at what Adam DiVello has done as a whole, as a human being, as the person that he is,” the real estate guru stated. “There’s been complaints filed against him. Multiple complaints … and it’s been sick. He actually told me to go fall down the stairs and kill myself at one point.”

The book author , who has been dubbed the "villain" throughout the series, claimed that DiVello said crazy remarks after she claimed that producers move scenes around to make it look real.

“He was threatening me and yelling at me. There were other people around, witnesses to this ,” Quinn claimed about DiVello. “He basically berated me for being too honest and I said, ‘This is my real life and this didn’t happen and you know this,’ to which then he was screaming and yelling at me.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix’s ‘Hustle’: Film Review

Adam Sandler so seldom steps far outside his man-child comedy comfort zone that his more dramatic outings, notably Punch-Drunk Love and Uncut Gems, are uniquely rewarding. The same goes for the rare comedy in which the actor’s shtick is contained, channeled into a nuanced characterization, like Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). There’s pleasure and poignancy watching Sandler in Hustle as basketball scout Stanley Sugarman, a man whose infectious passion for the sport keeps hitting a wall of defeat. Adhering to the formulaic requirements of inspirational sports dramas while supplying plenty of individuality and characters worth rooting for,...
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Puts Her Long Legs On Display As She Reunites With '90210' Stars At iHeartRadio Wango Tango — See Photos!

Tori Spelling looked like she had a great night out when she attended the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango event on Saturday, June 4. The star, 49, spent a lot of the night with her pal and 90210 costar Jennie Garth, in addition to Ian Ziering. "9021OMG Wango Tango style…Love my @iheartradio family and had soooo much fun seeing my friends, introducing @camila_cabello with my bff @jenniegarth , taping our podcast @9021omgpodcast backstage, and seeing some amazing performances.-Hair: @laurarugetti .Makeup: @teresaammons .Dress: @_zhivago_ .Shoes: @versace .Pics: @rkdmiii@9021omgpodcast," she captioned a slew of snaps via Instagram. The blonde babe, who has yet...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
OK! Magazine

Love Match! Demi Moore Cozies Up To Boyfriend Daniel Humm At French Open After Daughters Voice 'Concern' Over New Romance

Demi Moore is in love! The Ghost actress, 59, stayed close to her boyfriend Daniel Humm while attending the French Open in Paris on Sunday, June 5. The pair held hands and cuddled as they took in the European sporting event. In the sweet photos, the chef, 46, planted a loving kiss on Moore's forehead as they enjoyed the tennis match together. SCOUT WILLIS & DEMI MOORE ENJOY MOTHER-DAUGHTER DAY AT GALLERY AMIDST BRUCE'S RECENT DIAGNOSISThe brunette beauty stunned in a black sweater draped with a patterned scarf and dark sunglasses, while her man rocked a white t-shirt, light blue...
TENNIS
OK! Magazine

Dapper Duo! Keanu Reeves & Longtime Love Alexandra Grant Dress To The Nines For Fundraiser Gala — Pics

Date night done right! On Saturday, June 4, Keanu Reeves and his leading lady, Alexandra Grant, stepped out for a fundraising gala benefitting the Museum of Contemporary Art.For the Los Angeles soirée, the actor, 57, dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and multicolored tie, while his girlfriend of four years, 49, stood out in a red halter style dress.The pair held hands and even had a sweet moment on the carpet where they locked eyes while grinning ear to ear. Grant, an artist herself, mentioned the event via an Instagram post."So thrilled to be @moca last night to welcome...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard Faces Backlash From Hollywood Execs After Defamation Trial

Amber Heard may not find it easy to slip back into her life as an actress after losing her defamation trial with her estranged ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The Aquaman actress — who testified her role in the sequel was cut down to mere minutes — was found liable for defamation against the Fantastic Beasts actor and ordered to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages after penning an op-ed for The Washington Post labeling herself a victim of domestic and sexual violence.Now, as Heard seemingly drowns in legal fees, whispers around Tinseltown are saying Hollywood producers...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset#Mtv#Film Star#Mtv Movie Tv Awards#Success
OK! Magazine

Oops, She Did It Again! Britney Spears Puzzles Fans With Bizarre Instagram Videos

Britney Spears is at it again! The Princess of Pop took to social media on Tuesday, June 7, sharing a series of energetic Instagram videos showcasing the singer doing everything from dance routines to swimsuit modeling, but some of her captions had fans scratching their heads in confusion.In one of the clips, Spears sped through a nearly two minute dance routine tribute to Justin Bieber and gushed about meeting him when he was a teenager."@justinbieber I remember when you visited me in my dressing room on tour and your beautiful little mamma walked in and said 'do you know where...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Gave Husband Prince Harry Some Reassuring Advice During Jubilee Event — Find Out What She Whispered

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hadn't seen the royal family in quite some time, it's only fitting that the former actress, 40, reassured her husband during one of the events they went to. During the 50-minute Service of Thanksgiving on Friday, June 4, Meghan whispered to Harry, "Yeah, will be fine," according to a lip reader. It seemed like the duo, who moved to California in 2020, got the cold shoulder from other senior royals, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. As OK! previously reported, the 73-year-old barely glanced at Meghan and Harry,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Calls Out Kelly Clarkson Over Resurfaced ‘Blackout’ Era Comments: ‘I Don’t Forget’

Britney Spears, 40, called out fellow pop star Kelly Clarkson, also 40, over an old interview the American Idol winner gave back in 2007. At the time, Britney was going through the biggest public breakdown in her career as she navigated a divorce from ex Kevin Federline, and dropped critically acclaimed album Blackout — while Kelly was promoting her project My December. “Man, but wouldn’t it be funny if she’s just totally screwing with everyone?” Kelly, then 25, said on station Q100.
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Shots Fired! 'Wheel Of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Appears To Shade Fans In Cryptic Tweet

Pat Sajak appeared to address some of his more critical followers in a cryptic social media message shared to his Twitter account.Fans of the show have been slamming the Wheel of Fortune host for weeks for his alleged attitude issues, with some even urging him to retire. This past week was no different as rumors swirled the controversial tv personality didn't like one of his contestants because of flippant remarks he made to him on the show. "You know what I think? Of course not. And why should you care what I think? I’m a TV game show host," Sajak...
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

63K+
Followers
1K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy