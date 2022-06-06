Netflix 'Disinvited' Christine Quinn From The MTV Movie & TV Awards After She Went Off On 'Selling Sunset' Creator Adam DiVello, Source Dishes

MEGA

The claws are out! On Sunday, June 5, Christine Quinn was noticeably absent from the MTV Movie & TV Awards , even though the rest of the Selling Sunset cast was in attendance — and there's a reason why.

The reality star, 33, was "disinvited" from the shindig after she went off on Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello a few weeks prior, an insider told Page Six .

“This decision didn’t come from MTV. It came from Netflix/production," an insider claimed. “My guess is that they knew in advance that Selling Sunset was going to win, hence why Adam [Divello] was in attendance, and it made it less sticky of a situation to not have Christine present.”

But another source claimed that wasn't true. “Netflix managed the ticket allotment, not Adam, and Christine was never part of that allotment," another source dished.

During the California event, Selling Sunset took home Best Docu-Reality Series, and DiVello spoke on stage.

In mid-May, while the blonde beauty was speaking on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she didn't hold back when talking about DiVello .

“We have to look at what Adam DiVello has done as a whole, as a human being, as the person that he is,” the real estate guru stated. “There’s been complaints filed against him. Multiple complaints … and it’s been sick. He actually told me to go fall down the stairs and kill myself at one point.”

The book author , who has been dubbed the "villain" throughout the series, claimed that DiVello said crazy remarks after she claimed that producers move scenes around to make it look real.

“He was threatening me and yelling at me. There were other people around, witnesses to this ,” Quinn claimed about DiVello. “He basically berated me for being too honest and I said, ‘This is my real life and this didn’t happen and you know this,’ to which then he was screaming and yelling at me.”