Police: Taunton man faces gun charges following attempted robbery

By Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
A Taunton man is facing gun charges following a reported attempted robbery on Chandler Avenue.

TAUNTON, Mass. — A Taunton man is facing several gun charges following an attempted armed robbery Sunday night, police said.

Two women, 24 and 21 years old, told police they were sitting on the steps of an apartment complex when a man pointed what appeared to be a handgun at their faces and told them to empty their pockets.

The robbery was reported around 9:15 p.m. on Chandler Avenue.

Judah Grigsby, 20, was arrested and charged with use of firearms while committing a felony, carrying a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon - two counts, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, unlawful possession of ammunition, attempt to commit a crime and resisting arrest.

Police say Grigsby fired a shot in the air before running from the scene. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire.

Grigsby was seen in the woods off Danforth Street, running toward Lynn Street, police say. He was found hiding under a car trailer on Lynn Street.

Officers found a 9mm shell casing at the apartment complex and a loaded 9mm handgun hidden under the dirt close to where Grigsby was found, according to police.

#Robbery #Police #Taunton #Firearms
