Douglas County, WI

Candidates line up for Wisconsin fall elections

By Shelley Nelson
Daily Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUPERIOR — Voters will head to the polls in August to decide several partisan primaries leading up to the November election in Douglas County. Their choices will determine the ticket in the Nov. 8 general election for two open seats in the Wisconsin Assembly and one open seat in the state...

www.superiortelegram.com

Daily Telegram

Wisconsin COVID-19 infections rising

SUPERIOR — The number of new infections of COVID-19 have been on the rise since June 1, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, June 8. The seven-day average of new cases in Wisconsin was 1,900 on Wednesday, up from 1,601 on June 1. The figure measures the average number of new cases per day over the previous week. An increase indicates the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state is going up, according to DHS.
Daily Telegram

Douglas County Circuit Court for June 10, 2022

Chelsee Surah Jones, 30, Duluth, second-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 20 days jail, Huber work release, $1,555 fine, 16 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed. June 2. Rebecca Carin Boykin, 50, 1424 N. 12th St., second-degree recklessly...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Daily Telegram

Yes, Cheese says 'yes' to Superior

SUPERIOR — Just in time for its first anniversary, a business that specializes in carefully selected cheeses and charcuterie boards has set up shop in Superior. Yes, Cheese moved into the Trade and Commerce Building, 1323 Broadway St., June 1. The dedicated kitchen space across the hall from the Spirit Room gives owners Kimber Johnson of Duluth and Calley Mize of Saginaw room to offer their curated small-farm cheeses by the block and a spot to sell merchandise like T-shirts.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Duluth woman settles 'huffing' lawsuit against 3M

DULUTH — Nearly a decade after she was paralyzed by a driver who passed out while inhaling dust remover, a Duluth woman has settled her years-long legal battle against 3M. Ashen Diehl, 42, sued the Twin Cities-based conglomerate in 2018, six years after she was hit while walking along an East Superior Street sidewalk with her daughter. The driver admitted to "huffing" the chemical compound from an aerosol can before the collision, which has left Diehl permanently in a wheelchair.
DULUTH, MN
Daily Telegram

Douglas County Fish and Game League awards scholarships

SUPERIOR — The Douglas County Fish and Game League awarded three $1,000 scholarships to local high school seniors. Part of the league’s mission is to secure legislation that will benefit fish and game while preserving outdoor experiences. Ben Dickenson from Solon Springs High School will be attending the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Daily Telegram

Palace Bar owner withdraws liquor license application

SUPERIOR — The Superior City Council had scheduled a public hearing for Tuesday, June 7, to consider not renewing liquor and amusement device licenses for the Palace Bar, 1108 Tower Ave. The hearing was requested by Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander because of ongoing incidents involving fights, battery, disturbances,...
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Superior council delays Carnegie Library purchase

SUPERIOR — Time, weather and vandalism have taken a toll on the first of 63 Carnegie libraries built in the state of Wisconsin. As the building on Hammond Avenue passed from one owner to the next over the years, little has been done to stabilize its overall condition. And now, city officials are considering repurchasing the building they initially sold for $20,000 in 1992. Today’s price: $175,000.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Dr. Antonio Lao

Dr. Antonio Lim Lao, 79, of Superior, WI, died peacefully Sunday, December 26, 2021, in his home with his wife of 56 years, Luz Rosales Penalosa Lao, at his side. He was born in Kapalong Davao, Philippines, on May 17, 1942, as the eldest of fifteen children and firstborn son to Benjamin Lao and Marcelina Lim. His parents always stressed the value of education.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Essentia among health care systems declaring gun violence public health crisis

DULUTH — Essentia Health is among 10 Minnesota health care systems that have declared gun violence a public health crisis. The joint statement from the health care leaders, including Essentia Chief Executive Officer David Herman, was sent out in a news release Wednesday morning, where the leaders also pledged to develop solutions and push for reform.
DULUTH, MN
Daily Telegram

Drive-thru zoning change OK'd, firearm proposal sent back to committee

SUPERIOR — The Superior City Council adopted one zoning change Tuesday, June 7, that would establish regulations for drive-thru speakers used near residential properties but sent another proposed zoning change back to committee. The plan commission will again consider allowing firearm sales in highway commercial zones when it meets...
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Jeannette L. Woodhull

Jeannette Lois Woodhull, 81, longtime area resident died Friday, June 3, 2022, in Poplar, WI. She was born in Superior, WI on August 26, 1940, the daughter of Mervin Clarence and Irene C. (Smith) Woodhull. She graduated from Northwestern High School, class of 1958 and worked as a CNA at...
POPLAR, WI
Daily Telegram

Minnesota state parks admission free on Saturday

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering free admission to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas Saturday, June 11. This “Free Park Day” is one of four held each year on which the DNR waives the requirement for a vehicle permit to enter state parks and recreation areas. The entrance fee waiver does not include activities like camping, rentals or tours.
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Telegram

Donald W. Corbin

Donald W. Corbin, 88, of 3202 Belknap St., died Sunday April 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth. Born December 3, 1933, in Moose Junction, WI he resided in Superior and the surrounding area all his life. Don graduated from Superior Central High School in 1951. In 1955 he married Shirley (Watland) Corbin. Widowed in 1994, he then married Ina Cole in 1995 and enjoyed 24+ years together. He was employed by Superwood/Georgia Pacific in Duluth, MN for 42 years until retiring in 1995. He was a Boy Scout Cub Master for 10 years and a Junior Achievement leader for 2 years. He was a past member of Duluth-Superior Transportation Club and Delta Nu Alpha Transportation Club. He was a member of United Presbyterian Church of Superior.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Barbara “Bobby” Doherty

SUPERIOR, Wis. - Barbara “Bobby” Doherty, 87, Superior, Wis., died Sunday, May 29, in Twin Ports Health Services. Per Barbara’s wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements by Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Twin Ports nurses plan picket for contract changes

DULUTH — Nurses from Essentia and St. Luke's will hold informational pickets June 21, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday morning. Both health care systems are in the midst of renegotiating nursing contracts. Over 100 people attended the news conference and rally Thursday morning in the Holiday...
DULUTH, MN
Daily Telegram

Douglas County area golf scores

Standings: Korich/Matheson, 9.5; Nelson/Pendelton, 9.5; Kangas/Hensen, 7.5; Kurkinen/T. Hennings/P. Chialastri, 7.5; Sislo/Carlson, 7.5; L. Raboin/Kurtz/Stack, 7.5; Lisdahl/L. Larson, 7; Braman/Braman, 7; Mclean/Darker, 4.5; B. Jardine/Engbloom/K.Nelson, 4; P. Raboin/J. Larson/Kringle, 4; McIvor/West, 3.5; St. George/G. Gulbrandson, 3.5; T. Scharte/T. Malpass, 3.5; Hickok/Craig, 1.5; Tersini/N. Jardine/Lewerenz, 1.5. Low men's scores: E. Braman,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Daily Telegram

Volunteers sought for beetle hunt

SUPERIOR — Volunteers of all ages are invited to help collect beetles on Barker’s Island Monday, June 13. The Galerucella beetles found during the hunt will be used to control purple loosestrife, an invasive plant that chokes out native flora, in Douglas County. Participants should dress for the outdoors and bring a few two-liter pop bottles, if possible, to construct their own beetle collecting devices.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Daily Telegram

Catherine Jean Pollock

Catherine “Kay” Pollock, age 88, a resident of the Town of Wascott, died at her home with family on Friday, June 3, 2022. Kay was born on April 10, 1934, in a log cabin in Solon Springs to parents Axel and Sarah (Kinnear) Branstrom. She attended the Solon Springs grammar school, and later graduated from Solon Springs High School where she lettered in Cheerleading. While in the 8th grade, she unknowingly met her future husband, Phillip Pollock. Phillip would change schools and graduate from Solon Springs High School, move to Illinois, and after his duty in the Army, they would become re acquainted and marry on June 15, 1957 at the Bennett Catholic Church. The couple made Solon Springs their home for a couple years before building a home in Bennett where they would raise their 5 children and live until 2004. The couple then renovated their cabin on the Minong Flowage and retired there until their deaths. Kay enjoyed travelling with her family throughout the U.S. and abroad to places such as England, Scotland, France, Italy and British Columbia. She also loved to garden, quilt, paint, play cards and she hit every rummage sale, ran the Solon Springs Dairy Queen for 7 years, and was very crafty. She was also a member of the Over-the-Hill gang, who had all attended school together. The Gang provided her with many years of comfort, support, and most of all, entertainment.
SOLON SPRINGS, WI
Daily Telegram

Superior School Board mulls revised student code of conduct

SUPERIOR — After nearly two hours of discussion on school safety and discipline, the Superior School Board voted to move a revised student code of conduct to its Monday, June 13, regular meeting for approval. Also up for approval will be a new school activity account for a proposed expansion of the Superior High School technical education program, Spartan Manufacturing.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Community Calendar: Craft fair, Solon Springs Lions Club fishing contest and more

Superior: The Richard I. Bong Memorial Airport, 4804 Hammond Ave., hosts an open house from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Commemorative Air Force hangar museum, motor pool and warbirds will be open for tours. The Duluth-Superior chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association will serve a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon and offer young eagle flights from 9 a.m. to noon. Children must be accompanied by a parent. A Motor Head Madness Car Club show runs from 1-5 p.m. An extended lunch of hot dogs, burgers and pulled pork will be available from noon to 3 p.m.
SUPERIOR, WI

