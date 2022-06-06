Candidates line up for Wisconsin fall elections

Catherine “Kay” Pollock, age 88, a resident of the Town of Wascott, died at her home with family on Friday, June 3, 2022. Kay was born on April 10, 1934, in a log cabin in Solon Springs to parents Axel and Sarah (Kinnear) Branstrom. She attended the Solon Springs grammar school, and later graduated from Solon Springs High School where she lettered in Cheerleading. While in the 8th grade, she unknowingly met her future husband, Phillip Pollock. Phillip would change schools and graduate from Solon Springs High School, move to Illinois, and after his duty in the Army, they would become re acquainted and marry on June 15, 1957 at the Bennett Catholic Church. The couple made Solon Springs their home for a couple years before building a home in Bennett where they would raise their 5 children and live until 2004. The couple then renovated their cabin on the Minong Flowage and retired there until their deaths. Kay enjoyed travelling with her family throughout the U.S. and abroad to places such as England, Scotland, France, Italy and British Columbia. She also loved to garden, quilt, paint, play cards and she hit every rummage sale, ran the Solon Springs Dairy Queen for 7 years, and was very crafty. She was also a member of the Over-the-Hill gang, who had all attended school together. The Gang provided her with many years of comfort, support, and most of all, entertainment.

