11Alive

MARTA to build farm at Indian Creek station for Umurima farmers

11Alive
11Alive
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — MARTA plans to build a farm near their Indian Creek rail station in DeKalb County to support local farmers. Since 2010, farmers, known as Umurima, named in homage to their home country of Burundi, have grown food for their families and local markets on private land near...

www.11alive.com

11Alive

Atlanta brewery shutting the doors at current home 'in order to move to a new location'

ATLANTA — An Atlanta brewery will be closing up shop at its longstanding home in Underwood Hills, it announced this week, "in order to move a new location." Atlanta Brewing Company, which was founded in the early 90s as Red Brick Brewing Company and bills itself as the oldest craft brewery in Georgia, said on Instagram it would be closing its current taproom and brewery on July 3.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Study puts Atlanta's housing at No. 5 most overpriced in the nation

ATLANTA — Researchers at Florida Atlantic University say Atlanta has one of the most “overpriced” housing markets in the United States. They looked at 25 years worth of home prices across the country. Their study concluded that current housing prices in Atlanta are 58% above what they would be had they followed historic trends. That places Atlanta at No. 5 in the country, the study showed.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

MARTA resumes pre-pandemic operations

ATLANTA — MARTA's Board of Directors adopted its new fiscal year operating budget and revealed it is ramping service back up to pre-pandemic levels. Atlanta's rapid transit authority said it balanced its budget without increasing fares "on the heels of unprecedented fare revenue losses due to the pandemic." MARTA said this was made possible by its reliance on sales tax revenue and those line items experienced strong growth.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Missing swimmer recovered from Chattahoochee River

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The body of a swimmer who went missing on the Chattahoochee River Monday has been recovered, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Game Wardens with Georgia's Department of Natural Resources said they received a call around 4:30 p.m. on Monday about a possible drowning near Diving Rock on the river.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Lifewnikk

Rays on the River Restaurant Atlanta, GA Review

If you are in the Atlanta area and in search of fresh, high quality seafood it would be a great idea to try out this restaurant. There are a lot of seafood lovers out there and with that the demand for seafood continues to increase. Though there are a lot of seafood restaurants in the Atlanta area, there aren’t as many restaurants that offer fresh seafood with a variety of options. Being so into reviews, when my father originally told me about this restaurant my first reaction was to take a look at the google reviews and when I did I noticed that Rays on the River had a 4.6 star rating that included over 6K reviews. These customers raved about how exceptional the view of the restaurant was and how delicious the food has been. When I arrived to the restaurant I also noticed the beautiful view of the river that surrounded it. Not only that but the wait staff had been extremely friendly and seated us in a timely matter. The dish that I ordered consisted of well seasoned scallops, fresh fish, lobster tail, with fresh broccoli on the side and boy was I impressed by the taste of everything and how well they presented the dish. Some other popular dishes that the server spoke of included Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, Sunday Brunch, Calamari, and for dessert, Key Lime Pie. Overall, visiting Rays on the River was an amazing experience and changed my love for seafood for forever.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Juneteenth: Parades, events and ceremonies in metro Atlanta 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Juneteenth is a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and marks when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to ensure that all enslaved people were freed. Our own CBS46 News and Peachtree TV staff will be a part of...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Brookhaven to build new City Hall at train station

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven will have a new home for its City Hall -- a train station. The MARTA board made the agreement in a resolution approved during its Thursday meeting. Brookhaven's City Hall could be housed at the Brookhaven-Oglethorpe station. According to MARTA's resolution, "the Board has determined...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
getnews.info

The Travel Nurse Duo Taking the World of Aesthetics and Wellness by Storm While Bridging the Diversity Gap

The medical spa is providing modern treatments and utilizing up-to-date technologies to restore the confidence and self-esteem of their clients. More people are realizing the importance of all-round wellness as a key to living healthier and longer lives, where high-priced surgical operations are not required to maintain one’s beauty. In recent times, medical spas have begun to spring up in the country to meet this gap, serving as the bridge between minimally invasive medical treatments and long-lasting results.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
11Alive

Atlanta crime takes a dip during Midnight Basketball nights

ATLANTA — The more than 100 participants in the City of Atlanta's Midnight Basketball program have played a role in reducing crime in the area. The initiative aimed to curb crime by reaching 18 to 24-year-old men, a demographic that reportedly commits crime at the highest rate in the city according to Ramondo Davidson, director of recreation for the City of Atlanta and Midnight Basketball league commissioner.
ATLANTA, GA
