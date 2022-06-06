ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Look: Arch Manning wears Georgia jersey as recruitment heats up

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Five-star quarterback Arch Manning visited Athens, Georgia, over the weekend as the recruitment for the nation’s No. 1 overall player continues to heat up.

Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, recently wrapped up spring camp and is set to begin his senior season at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. In the meantime, Manning is focusing on his recruitment. With his Georgia visit complete, he looks ahead to his trips to Alabama and Texas.

During Manning’s visit to Athens over the weekend, he was joined by some of UGA’s current commitments and multiple offensive prospects. That includes four-star Georgia tight end commit Pearce Spurlin, who posed for a photo with Manning.

Georgia, which has solidified itself as a major contestant for Manning, was heavily discussed by Manning when he met with 247Sports last month.

“Athens is probably the best college town I’ve ever been to,” Manning said.

“I love coach Kirby (Smart) and he’s a real normal guy, a great coach. Georgia, the takeaway from practice there, is that they have athletes all over the field, especially on the defensive line. They have some studs and it shows: They had 15 players drafted.”

Georgia has received multiple visits from Manning. Prior to his June visit, his most recent trip to Athens was in mid-March. He was also in attendance for Georgia’s victory over South Carolina in the fall.

