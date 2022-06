NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville family was unharmed after someone shot at least 15 times toward their home. Trevor Silva and his wife have lived in their home on Ninth Street for more than 10 years, but they said it hasn’t exactly been easy. More than 15 bullet holes along the bottom half of Silva’s home was there on Wednesday.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO