ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Will your iPhone get the iOS 16 update?

By Hamish Hector
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNv0E_0g2GFdLm00
(Image credit: pixabay | LUNEMax)

Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote livestream has wrapped up and we got our first look at all the upgrades coming to our iPhones, iPads, and MacBook devices. This includes the first look at iOS 16 and all the features coming to the new operating system.

One of our favorites is the upgrade coming to Messages. Once iOS 16 launches you'll be able to edit messages after you've sent them and even unsend them – helping to avoid any embarrassment caused by your errors.

There are also changes coming to the lock screen. With iOS 16 you'll be able to customize your lock screen setup including changing fonts, text colors, adding photos, and even complications (a feature borrowed from the Apple Watch). Complications are snippets of info from apps on your device, letting you get more from your phone without having to open it up.

But what devices will support iOS 16 at launch and get access to these and other features?

What devices support iOS 16?

Apple has said that iOS 16 is coming "this fall" (read September through to November, likely alongside the launch of the iPhone 14). This free update will be available on iPhone 8 and later. More specifically, that includes the following phones:

What about people using iPhone 7 and older?

Those of you still happily using your iPhone 7 or older will, unfortunately, miss out on the latest updates coming to newer iPhones, but your phone should continue to work just fine.

The features you currently rely on won't instantly start going away, though you may notice some of your favorite apps steadily stop supporting your older operating system. You might not notice a change right away, but third-party apps will likely require you to upgrade to iOS 16 if you want to use them eventually.

You might also be at increased risk of facing a security breach. Hackers have had longer to work out how to crack open older hardware and software, using workarounds that are probably patched in newer updates.

To avoid losing out on features and facing increased security risks you might want to check out the best iPhone deals we can find right now. The budget-friendly iPhone SE (2020) or iPhone SE (2022) could be particularly good options if you don't want to break the bank but want to stay in the Apple ecosystem.

  • Will your iPad get the iPadOS 16 update?
  • Will your Apple Watch get the watchOS 9 update?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfyvr_0g2GFdLm00

Hamish is a Staff Writer for TechRadar (@Hamish_Hector (opens in new tab) on Twitter) and has been writing about tech for almost five years. He now lends his experience to cover news and reviews across everything on TechRadar (from Computing to Audio to Gaming and the rest). In his free time, you’ll likely find Hamish humming show tunes while building Lego or playing D&D with his mates.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

This is how to tell if someone is secretly watching you on your iPhone

In the age of advanced technology, many smartphone users have a fear of being watched. There are ways to tell if your privacy has been compromised especially if you use an iPhone. Find my. Apple devices have built-in location tracking features that can let certain people see your location. Realizing...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

If You Have These Models Of iPhone, iOS 16 Won't Be Supported

Apple, Inc.'s AAPL annual Worldwide Developers Conference is almost around the corner. The highlight of the software-focused event is the release of the latest versions of the company's operating system, named iOS 16 for iPhones and iPadOS 16 for iPads. Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman is preparing Apple users to expect...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#Iphone Support#Iphone 11 Pro#Smart Phone#Ios
CNET

Please, Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache

Whether you have a Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 or another Android smartphone, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This data makes up your cookies and cache, and it can often be helpful. It keeps you logged into your accounts and loads frequently visited sites faster, for example.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
CNET

Best Phone to Buy for 2022

If you've got the cash to spare then flagship phones like the iPhone 13 Pro, the Pixel 6 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offer everything you could want from a phone in 2022; incredible performance, amazing camera skills and much more. But there are plenty of options if you're after a great phone of any price in 2022. If you don't want to spend the big bucks you can still find plenty of superb phones at lower prices like Google's Pixel 5A or Apple's 5G-enabled 2022 iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to record a call on an Android Phone

This guide is designed to show you how to record a call on your Android Phone, this is something that can be useful, when you record a call you should make sure that it is done legally. It should be made clear that you should not record a call or...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Your Phone Screen Is Gross. Here's How to Clean It the Right Way

Areas like kitchens and bathrooms are typically cleaned regularly as they can harbor bacteria, but phones need the same touch-up. Whether you have an iPhone or an Android phone, it needs to be cleaned to make it last as long as possible. And with COVID-19 still around, it's important to disinfect the items you frequently touch and that come in direct contact with others.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Grab this Lenovo IdeaPad laptop while it’s only $150

You probably won’t find a quality laptop this cheap again. Lenovo just discounted the IdeaPad 1 by 58%, which slashes its price by $215, down to $150 from its original price of $365. This is definitely one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen on a budget machine. It’s likely to sell out soon, so check it out while it’s still available.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

TechRadar

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy