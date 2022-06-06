ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2023 Four-Star Recruit Tafara Gapare Commits to DePaul

By Dylan Hargis
 4 days ago
Head Coach Tony Stubblefield and the DePaul Blue Demons have landed the commitment of 2023 four-star power forward Tafara Gapare. The top-level four-star recruit is a multi-year prospect that can immediately help elevate the program when he gets to campus. He committed to the DePaul Blue Demons over the Maryland Terrapins,...

