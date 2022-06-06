ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

You'll soon be able to use your iPhone as a next-gen webcam for Macs

By Mark Wilson
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee7cU_0g2GFVEq00
(Image credit: Apple)

If you find today's webcams a bit clunky and underwhelming, Apple will soon let you replace them on your Mac with... your iPhone. Thanks to a new macOS Ventura feature, you'll soon be able to upgrade your video calls by clipping an iPhone to your Mac and using it a wireless webcam.

The new Continuity Camera feature will take the video feed from your iPhone's rear camera, and also supports computational modes to boost the video quality. These include Portrait Mode, for blurring the background, and Center Stage for keeping you in the center of the frame while you move around.

Perhaps most impressive, though, are two new software-based features that Apple demoed at WWDC 2022. One of these is a new Studio Light feature, which brightens your face and darkens the background. This imitates the effect of a ring light and should be ideal if you're sitting near a window.

Image 1 of 3

Even better is Desk View, which uses your iPhone's ultra-wide-angle lens to simultaneously show a front-on view of you, plus an overhead view of your desk. It's an impressive display of smartphone processing and software trickery, though it isn't yet clear how good the image quality will be.

While Apple demoed Continuity Camera working in FaceTime, it will also work with any MacOS video or other conferencing apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WebEx, and more. Apple says it's also working with Belkin to create accessories, available "later this year", that clip onto your Mac and hold it at the ideal angle.

Analysis: Better than built-in webcams?

While we've been crying out for Apple to improve the webcams on its MacBooks, this new feature makes a lot of sense – even if it's slightly clunkier than simply having a more powerful built-in camera.

From Apple's demos, Continuity Camera appears to work pretty seamlessly – your Mac will apparently automatically detect your iPhone and use it as a camera. It looks like you won't even have to wake up your phone or plug in any cables.

Of course, we'll have to see how well the feature works when it lands later this year, but the computational video features do look particularly useful. The Studio Light feature should help solve a common video call problem – having a bright background and an underexposed face – while Desk View is both hugely impressive and pretty useful if it works as advertised.

Continuity Camera won't replace dedicated webcams like the Elgato Facecam overnight, as these include powerful lenses and Sony Starvis sensors to serve up a high-quality experience for content creators.

But for the average person who owns a Mac and an iPhone, and is underwhelmed by their current webcam experience, Continuity Camera could become a hugely popular way to video call both friends and co-workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CEffo_0g2GFVEq00

Mark is the Cameras Editor at TechRadar. Having worked in tech journalism for a ludicrous 17 years, Mark is now attempting to break the world record for the number of camera bags hoarded by one person. He was previously Cameras Editor at Trusted Reviews, Acting editor on Stuff.tv, as well as Features editor and Reviews editor on Stuff magazine. As a freelancer, he's contributed to titles including The Sunday Times, FourFourTwo and Arena. And in a former life, he also won The Daily Telegraph's Young Sportswriter of the Year. But that was before he discovered the strange joys of getting up at 4am for a photo shoot in London's Square Mile.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

With iOS 16, Apple Can Add a New Polish to the iPhone

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple is expected to announce new software for its iPhones, iPads and Mac computers at its annual WWDC developers event starting Monday. Why it matters. The new software offers a chance for Apple...
BGR.com

Apple’s overhauled iPhone 14 Pro design is breathtaking in this video

With June creeping up around the corner, we’re only a few short months away from Apple introducing its 2022 iPhone 14 lineup at a special event in September. While iPhone designs since the iPhone X haven’t changed that drastically, the iPhone 14 is poised to shake things up. According to several credible reports, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models will ditch the famed notch entirely.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macs#Webcam#Smartphone#Next Gen#Macos Ventura#Continuity Camera#Center Stage#Wwdc 2022#Facetime#Microsoft Teams#Webex
TechRadar

iOS 16 could be the most radical iPhone update in years

As we get nearer to WWDC, rumors are starting to appear with one of Apple's upcoming updates, with iOS 16 looking to get a few significant new features, including improvements to your iPhone's lock screen. According to Mark Gurman's 'Power On' newsletter (opens in new tab) (paywalled), there's going to...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple says it's game over for the password

We've lost count of the times the password (opens in new tab) was pronounced dead, but with Apple’s latest launch, this time it might be for real. The company has announced a “new way to make the web a safer place” - replacing passwords with a new feature it calls Passkeys.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

A last-minute MacBook Air leak mentions color options ahead of WWDC 2022

Apple’s annual WWDC event is reserved for software announcements, as the iPhone maker unveils the next-gen operating systems for its various hardware products. But Apple also announces new hardware devices at the show, and WWDC 2022 might deliver such product reveals. Those expecting Apple to showcase the first-gen mixed reality glasses at the event should know that most rumors say that won’t be the case. But the same reports indicate the MacBook Air 2022 refresh is coming at WWDC, with a last-minute leak mentioning the laptop’s colors.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
The Guardian

Apple unveils buy now, pay later feature and redesigned iPhone lock screen

Apple is taking on Klarna and ClearPay with a new “buy now, pay later” feature for iPhones, the company has announced at its worldwide developer conference. The company is also redesigning the iPhone’s lock screen, in the most substantial visual redesign the operating system for iPhones has received since the introduction of the iPhone X, and introducing a new version of the MacBook Air built around its M2 chip.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Will your iPad get the iPadOS 16 update?

Now that iPadOS 16 has been unveiled by Apple, we've got a glimpse into how iPads will look in the next few months, when the software update comes along to our tablets. Not all iPads will get this update though, because with every respective iPadOS build, Apple removes some older devices from its compatibility list.
TECHNOLOGY
ETOnline.com

Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022: Save on iPads, Apple TV, Apple Watches, MacBooks & More

Apple held its first launch event of 2022 in March, and the brand added an array of new products from an updated iPhone SE to an ultra-powerful Mac Studio and even an upgraded iPad Air to Apple's lineup. With the new crop of Apple products, discounts are already showing up on other Apple models with rare sales on the iPhone 13 Pro, AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads and more. Now is the perfect time to shop the best Apple deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Will your Apple Watch get the watchOS 9 update?

Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote live stream has wrapped up and we got our first look at all the upgrades coming to our iPhones, iPads, and MacBook devices. This includes the first look at watchOS 9 and all the features available on the new operating system for the Apple Watch smartwatches.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

12 superb resume samples to inspire your job search

There’s no recruitment document as important as your resume. It’s what recruiters see as soon as they open your job application, and it’s the best way to convince a company that you should be on their payroll. It’s crucial to get your resume right, so it’s no...
JOBS
TechRadar

4th of July sales 2022: when is it and the deals we can expect

It's officially June, which means 4th of July sales will be here before you know it with mega deals from all your favorite retailers. To help you prepare for the patriotic holiday weekend, we've put together this guide with everything you need to know, plus what deals you can expect.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Every iPhone and iPad that iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will no longer support

For the past few years, owners of older iPhone models have been able to breathe a sigh of relief as Apple has continued to support their devices with new versions of iOS. But in 2022, that won’t be the case. On Monday, during the WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple revealed iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. The updates will bring several major new features to iPhone and iPad. As a result, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 are dropping support for some older devices.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Wejo, Microsoft Consolidate Their Partnership Further

Wejo Group Ltd WEJO expanded and extended collaboration with Microsoft Corp MSFT Microsoft Maps. Wejo is a cloud and software analytics leader for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicle data. What Happened? The expansion will significantly enhance the capabilities of Microsoft's mapping products in multiple territories globally. It will also facilitate...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

TechRadar

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy