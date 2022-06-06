Storm Prep 2022: What to get at the store

VICTORIA, Texas – 25 News Now Weekend Anchor/Reporter Adam Seibel informs you on how to prepare for a major storm, including hurricane preparedness.

Adam provides a list of items you may need to prepare for a hurricane. Some of the items include:

batteries,

generators,

power tools,

ratchets and ropes,

flashlights,

ice chests,

storage containers

Rick McBrayer, Victoria County Emergency Management Coordinator, also provided some information on hurricane preparedness.

Make sure to tune in at 6:30 p.m. for the Storm Prep 2022 special. You can watch the special here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit