Victoria County, TX

Storm Prep 2022: What to get at the store

By Jennifer Flores
 4 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – 25 News Now Weekend Anchor/Reporter Adam Seibel informs you on how to prepare for a major storm, including hurricane preparedness.

Adam provides a list of items you may need to prepare for a hurricane. Some of the items include:

  • batteries,
  • generators,
  • power tools,
  • ratchets and ropes,
  • flashlights,
  • ice chests,
  • storage containers

Rick McBrayer, Victoria County Emergency Management Coordinator, also provided some information on hurricane preparedness.

Make sure to tune in at 6:30 p.m. for the Storm Prep 2022 special. You can watch the special here.

