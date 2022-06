Poland scored the first goal against Belgium, with Robert Lewandowski's clinical finish in the the 28th minute. However, Belgium turned the momentum of the game with Axel Witsel's equalizer in the 42nd minute. In the second half, Belgium continue to apply the pressure, thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard, Leander Dendoncker, and Loïs Openda in the 59th, 73rd, 80th, 83rd, and 90th minutes.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO