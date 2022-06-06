ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full 30-minute episode "The Artists" Jessop's Journal now streaming free

By Douglas Jessop
 4 days ago

( DOUG JESSOP JESSOP’S JOURNAL) Leonardo DaVinci and Nat King Col e – what is the common theme?

The answer(s) 1 – “Mona Lisa ” 2- They both are artists.

Here is the full 30-minute “Artists” episode. Jessop’s Journal is a 30-minute collection of “Powerful, Positive & Inspirational Stories” that airs Sunday mornings at 10 on ABC4 Utah and worldwide at JessopsJournal.com

In this episode of Jessop’s Journal we are talking about “Artists”

It’s amazing to see the process of adding layers of color to a canvas to create an image that evokes emotion – today we’re visiting with a couple of artists

Our first guest creates powerful emotions through the movement of water.

In between, Our Musical Guest, Jay Warren entertains us with a positive message of developing relationships at different paces with his song ”We can go slow”

Suzi Jarvis has an inspirational story of capturing moments in time through her art.

Everyone has a story. This week we remind you that Objects with stories are Treasures Remembered.

But first, Al Rounds

You’ve seen his art in galleries and on magazine covers. In this episode of Jessop’s Journal, I got to visit with renowned artist, Al Rounds.

Al gave me a tour of his gallery which is also his home. It was fun to see originals of paintings that I’ve personally admired for years. We also took a tour of his gardens which he patterns after famous residences in England including the Beatrix Potter house.

It is always interesting to get into the background of what makes people tick. Al told me about an experience he had in third grade. “I went to back to school night with my mom and Dad and as we went walking in the room there was a girl standing by the door. She turned and said to her mother; “Look Mom, there’s the artist in our class.” I heard that. That went deep into me, and I said to myself “yes, that is what I am. I’m an artist.”

The work that Al does is quite precise. I was surprised to learn that all of his work for the last thirty plus years has been in watercolor. I asked him what the biggest difference between oil painting versus watercolor was for him. He smiled and replied; “There is a huge difference. There are many differences, but the biggest one is that watercolor is water based and water moves and is alive and does its own thing. When the valley floods there is not a lot, we can do to stop those creeks, right? Watercolor you have to work on a flat surface and move it. An oil painter is on an easel and flat. The painter pushes the paint and moves it around. Watercolorist put the water on and move the paper to control the flow of what it does.” Al chuckled as I said it sound like he was panning for gold.

As Al showed me around his studio, I noticed a number of pencil drawings as well as lots of photographs. He explained his method of inspiration for his painting. “I can’t paint from my head. I have to go someplace and research. I have to research and painting, but I have to go to the place. It’s really important for me to kind of touch and feel the landscape or whatever I’m painting. Say if I’m doing a historical painting and there are building in it that are not there, I build little models to help me visualize, because I can’t paint. I can see it in my head. It’s like if I say to you to you “draw me a horse.” You can see a horse in your mind and so can I. But I can’t draw from that. That’s frustrating to me as an artist. I go find a horse and I can draw it.”

If it makes Art feel or better or not, I don’t know, but I don’t know how to draw or paint a horse even if it was standing right in front of me.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power” . Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Please consider following me at www.DougJessop.com , LinkedIn , YouTube and at “@dougjessopnews” on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life. A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets , who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories. Your feedback is always welcome at DJessop@abc4.com

It’s my honor to be able to share, Jessop’s Journal, a 30-minute collection of Powerful, Positive and Inspirational Stories every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on ABC4 to all of Utah along with parts of Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and Arizona. Jessop’s Journal is also available worldwide at JessopsJournal.com.

With another entry into Jessop’s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop.

