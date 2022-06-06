Beautiful Home For Sale at 5819 Havencrest, Klamath Falls… Shown by Rick Batsell of Keller Williams Realty, Priced Reduced!
4 days ago
For Sale at 5819 Havencrest, sits a gorgeous home with a magnificent view of the Klamath Basin in one of the nicest neighborhoods in Klamath Falls. This home offers your family 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms with a large 2,651 sq. feet of living space, on a .28 acre lot....
As summer looms closer, some of us start planning outdoor adventures. Camping is on the minds of many. If you’re looking for a way to rough it while learning about the Native American way of life, there’s a place down Highway 97 from Central Oregon called Heartline Ranch that may be just for you.
SOUTHERN OREGON, USA — It's been rainy and mild this June, a stark difference from one year ago when much of Oregon was above 110-degrees. While it hasn't felt like summer, the rainy and mild weather will make our summer more enjoyable later with full lakes and a potentially later fire season.
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Traffic is closed in Medford tonight on Crater Lake Avenue between Spring Street and Stevens Street. There has been a motorcycle accident in the area of Crater Lake Avenue and Stevens Street. NewsWatch12 was on the scene, and got confirmation that a motorcyclist hit a pedestrian in...
The Rogue River Basin system, which includes Applegate and Lost Creek Lakes, is at 97% capacity. The last time the system was that full was in 2019. "It's a good news story. Pretty much everyone who depends on water from those reservoirs is going to have the water that they need, even recreation," said Chris Gaylord, a public affairs specialist with the Portland District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — News 10 viewer Lee wrote in and asked, “I'm a frequent user of the Bear Creek Greenway bike path between the northern end at Dean Creek trailhead and Barnett Road in Medford. There has been a tremendous amount of brush reduction and clean up done on the Central Point part of the bike path into Medford to Hawthorne Park with camping laws seemingly being enforced to a greater extent. But it seems like starting around Hawthorne Park the tent camping is still quite prevalent despite fire season coming and other associated problems, such as trash and drug use. I'm wondering why that area doesn't seem to be following the same approach as other areas, to the north at least?”
Klamath County faces a third year of drought emergency. One consequence of that: hundreds of residential wells have gone dry. The state has stepped in to provide emergency relief funding to truck in water. Kelley Minty Morris, the chair of the Klamath County Board of Commissioners, said recent rain and...
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division in partnership with Klamath Basin veterinarians and veterinarian technicians are pleased to offer a pet vaccination and dog license clinic. You’ve been asking and we’ve been listening. With the COVID lockdowns and restrictions finally over, it’s time to deliver!...
A series of climbing accidents on Mt. Shasta early this week left one woman dead and five other climbers injured. All happened above Lake Helen in the Avalanche Gulch area, said Courtney Kreider, Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office public information officer. Public safety personnel participated in a fourth rescue on Tuesday...
This week’s pet is a cat named ” Precious “. Precious is a 3 year old female shorthaired brown and black tabby with soft green eyes. Precious’ family had to move and their new landlord said no to Precious. Her previous family said that she is litter box trained, lived with children, other cats and dogs. At the Klamath Animal Shelter, Precious shares a room with the kitty named Peanut Butter and seems to get along well.
MEDFORD — A temporary shelter that has been serving over 200 people since November will be closing Wednesday, June 8. A grant $300,000 grant from the Oregon Housing and Community Services will run out in two weeks, cutting off the services provided in partnership with Rogue Retreat. "It is...
On June 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 13000 block of Hwy 62, Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 5,038 illegal marijuana plants contained in eighteen greenhouses were seized. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. The property had been leased for the sole purpose of illegal marijuana cultivation. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $58,000.00 dollars in fines were levied related to unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, and unpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is ongoing. The OSP SWR DES team was assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
Klamath County is looking at new regulations governing dogs who kill or injure livestock including clarifying language governing when farmers and ranchers can potentially kill wild dogs. The Klamath County Board of Commissioners got a first look at a new measure related to roaming dogs who attack livestock at its...
(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown traveled to Chiloquin this week, where she visited the Klamath Tribes, including the newly elected Tribal Chair Clayton Dumont, Tribal Council Members and members of the Klamath Tribes Youth Council. During the visit, the Governor visited the Tribe’s fish rearing ponds and water quality lab and discussed water issues, wildfire, and child welfare with Tribal leaders.
The following is a press release from Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office:. Saturday, June 4, at approximately 12:12 p.m., the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) received a 9-1–1 call of a drowning victim in the area of Shackleford Falls in the Scott Valley area. The caller stated her husband, 47-year-old Robert Lewis of Montague, CA had gone into the base of the waterfall to rescue two of the family’s dogs. Lewis’ wife stated she saw her husband get swept under by the strong current and did not resurface.
Multiple climbers were airlifted off California's Mount Shasta, some in critical condition, on Monday, with one dying as a result of their injuries, authorities said. At least four climbers were rescued, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Climbers had reported poor conditions after Sunday snowfall turned into ice overnight.
One more person has died related to COVID-19 in Douglas County, with the number of cases up by fifty-seven percent in the past week. On Wednesday, the Douglas County COVID-19 Weekly Recap reported 245 cases of COVID-19. That is compared to 156 last week. 234 are people who have received positive test results, and 11 are presumptive. The new death is a 53-year old woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on February 2nd and passed away on May 23rd. County health officials were notified by hospice on June 3rd. She was not vaccinated.
