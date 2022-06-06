Protecting Domestic Violence Victims: AG’s Office Launches Education Campaign

BATON ROUGE — Each year the Louisiana Department of Education hosts Teacher Leader Summit, a gathering of Louisiana teachers from across the state. Each district sends their best and brightest educators to learn proven instructional strategies, to hear what’s on the horizon of Louisiana’s educational landscape, and to be inspired by their peers and partners in education. The event, like many things in our lives, has had to shift to virtual in the past years, but from May 31 to June 2, 2022 the LDOE Teacher Leader Summit returned even better than before. For three days, hundreds of sessions are led by the Department of Education and by actual teachers, teacher leaders and leaders in the education industry. One part of the summit allows industry to connect with practice. Through the Education Expo educators can interact with educational support partners, and this year there was a new addition.

