ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Protecting Domestic Violence Victims: AG’s Office Launches Education Campaign

By special.to
L'Observateur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana ranks fifth in domestic homicides, and the Attorney General’s Office wants Louisiana citizens to know there are laws to protect survivors from their abusers – including the Firearm Divestiture Program, which became law in 2018 and is designed to protect domestic violence victims, law enforcement, and...

www.lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

Louisiana Secretary of State issues statements regarding passed legislation

BATON ROUGE, La. —Following the conclusion of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature earlier this week, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin issues the following update on the Department of State’s legislative package:. “I am grateful to the legislature for passing legislation included in our agency’s...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES FINALISTS FORINAUGURAL EARLY CHILDHOOD TEACHER AND LEADER OF THE YEAR AWARD

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Department of Education is launching the Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year award. This inaugural award is specifically for early education teachers and directors who care for and educate infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. The five finalists for Louisiana’s Early Childhood...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Water Infrastructure Legislation Passes U.S. House With Key Louisiana Priorities Included

WASHINGTON, DC – With strong backing by U.S. Congressman Garret Graves, important hurdles were cleared today approving the construction of major flood control, ports, inland waterways, hurricane protection, coastal restoration and other infrastructure improvements in Louisiana. Graves was a co-author of the bipartisan water infrastructure legislation, the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 (WRDA), that passed the U.S. House.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Clerk of Court charged after failing to submit audits DeFrancesch is working to correct situation, Legislative Auditor’s Office says

LAPLACE — On May 25, District Attorney Bridget A. Dinvaut filed a bill of information charging St. John the Baptist Parish Clerk of Court Eliana DeFrancesch with six counts of malfeasance in office for failing to submit years of lawfully required financial audits. Three of the counts allege that...
SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
L'Observateur

Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus agrees with recent court ruling adding a minority-majority seat for the state

Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus (LLBC) agrees with and acknowledges the recent court ruling of redrawing the district maps to add a minority-majority seat for the state of Louisiana. Adding a minority-majority seat will allow for fair and equal representation that will reflect the growing diversity of the state of Louisiana and the various districts.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Louisiana Progress Wraps Up Successful 2022 Legislative Session

BATON ROUGE, LA | June 9, 2022—On the heels of our success during the 2021 legislative session, which included advocacy to partially decriminalize marijuana possession, Louisiana Progress began building out a comprehensive policy agenda in preparation for the 2022 legislative session. Now, one year later, we’re able to look back on the outcome of that work and, overall, it seems to have been a resounding success.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Gov. Edwards: It’s Too Early to Cancel the Special Session to Redraw Congressional Maps that are Fair to Black Voters

BATON ROUGE, La. — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards sent a letter to the Senate President and Speaker of the House explaining why it is premature to cancel the Extraordinary Session of the Louisiana Legislature set to begin June 15, 2022, which the Governor called after the Middle District Court ruled that the maps of Louisiana’s congressional districts drawn by Republicans in the legislature violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

WRDA passes the House, paves the way for water infrastructure improvements

WASHINGTON, DC — The Water Resources Development Act of 2022 passed the U.S. House of Representatives this week, authorizing the construction of a major hurricane and flood protection project that benefits the River Parishes. Co-authored by Congressman Garret Graves (R-Louisiana), WRDA is a bipartisan legislation that involves the development...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Education#Firearms#Violent Crime#Ag
L'Observateur

Have you seen this vehicle?

Detectives with the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying this subject and locating this vehicle. The vehicle, an older model GMC pickup truck, is believed to have been used in a theft in LaPlace. Anyone who can identify this subject or may...
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

St. Charles arrest reports 6/8

Anyone with information regarding this incident(s) is asked to call Crime stoppers at 1-877-903-STOP. Citizens do not have to give their name nor testify and could receive up to $2,500. ARRESTEE: Yancy, Edward, 55, Male, 4415 Laine Avenue in New Orleans, LA. LOCATION: Nelson Coleman Correctional Center. DATE: June 7,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Former St. John Parish educator leads STEAM Power Education

BATON ROUGE — Each year the Louisiana Department of Education hosts Teacher Leader Summit, a gathering of Louisiana teachers from across the state. Each district sends their best and brightest educators to learn proven instructional strategies, to hear what’s on the horizon of Louisiana’s educational landscape, and to be inspired by their peers and partners in education. The event, like many things in our lives, has had to shift to virtual in the past years, but from May 31 to June 2, 2022 the LDOE Teacher Leader Summit returned even better than before. For three days, hundreds of sessions are led by the Department of Education and by actual teachers, teacher leaders and leaders in the education industry. One part of the summit allows industry to connect with practice. Through the Education Expo educators can interact with educational support partners, and this year there was a new addition.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

SJSO arrest reports 6/6-6/8

The Information Is Provided Pursuant To The Public Records Act. Nothing Contained Herein Is Intended To Imply Or Infer The Guilt Or Wrongdoing Of Any Person(S) Listed. This List Simply Reflects The Fact That These Individuals Have Been Arrested. All Persons Listed Are Assumed Innocent Unless Proven Guilty In A Court Of Law.
LAPLACE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L'Observateur

Schexnayder releases statement regarding extraordinary session; Ronald Green investigation

BATON ROUGE, LA — House Speaker Clay Schexnayder released the following statement regarding the June 16 House Special Committee Meeting. Based on Governor Edwards’ call for the Louisiana legislature to return for an extraordinary session on June 15, 2022, we are postponing the scheduled June 16, 2022 hearing of the House Special Committee to Inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene. The hearing will be rescheduled after the extraordinary session and Governor Edwards and his executive staff will again be invited to attend.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 5/30 to 6/3

During the week of May 30 – June 3, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Landon Netterville, 12395 Thomassie Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 26, pled guilty to...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

While displaced in Texas, LaPlace teen graduates at the top of her class

LAPLACE — Jazmine Jessie is a shining example of what it means to be resilient. In the nine months since Hurricane Ida ravaged her family’s home in LaPlace, Jazmine has acclimated to an unfamiliar high school in Texas, led the basketball team to a state championship, and graduated at the top of her class, a full year early, with an astounding 4.7 GPA.
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

Local athletes honored on LBCA All-Region list

BATON ROUGE — Several young athletes in the River Parishes were featured on the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association All-Region List released early this week. St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes are comprise in Region 9, along with Assumption, Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Mary and Ascension parishes.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy