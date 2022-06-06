ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Feds cracking down on violence, guns in parts of Detroit

By ED WHITE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison announces a summer crackdown on gun-related crime in Detroit on Monday, June 6, 2022. Ison said her prosecutors will focus on the city's 8th and 9th precincts and swiftly make decisions on charges, working closely with Detroit police and federal agents. They're pledging to take felons who are caught with guns to federal court where prison sentences typically are longer than in state court. (AP Photo/Ed White)

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities on Monday announced a summer crackdown on crime in certain areas of Detroit, pledging to take felons who are caught with guns to federal court where prison sentences typically are longer than in state court.

U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said her prosecutors will focus on the city’s 8th and 9th precincts and swiftly make decisions on charges, working closely with Detroit police and federal agents.

“As temperatures rise, so does violence. ... Along with a few violent actors there are also very small areas that contribute to most of the violence in our communities,” Ison said.

She said mass shootings in the U.S., which have dominated recent headlines, are “horrible” but “there is more urban violence still than mass shootings.”

A felon caught with a gun can face up to 10 years in federal prison. Crimes committed with guns can carry even more severe sentences.

Mayor Mike Duggan welcomed the help in the city of 639,000 people. He said the number of gunshot victims in Detroit was down 25% compared to a year ago “but it doesn’t feel like a celebration.”

Duggan noted the weekend death of an 11-year-old girl who was dancing at her grandmother’s house when she was hit with stray gunfire from outside the home.

“Just senseless,” police Chief James White said. “Irresponsible gun ownership, irresponsible use of a weapon — it is of epidemic proportions right now in our country and in our city.”

A neighborhood activist, Sandra Turner-Handy, said the girl’s death occurred in an area now getting extra attention from law enforcement.

“It is time to start saving our residents in this city. It is time to stop crying all the time with the chief about our babies being shot,” Turner-Handy said.

