ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Dominic Pezzola from Rochester is now facing the most serious charge filed from the January 6th insurrection. Just hours before the first prime time hearing of the January 6th committee, Pezzola and four fellow accused Proud Boys members were charged with seditious conspiracy. Seditious conspiracy is defined as "a crime... of conspiring against the authority or legitimacy of the state. As a form of sedition, it has been described as a serious but lesser counterpart to treason."

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO