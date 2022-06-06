Missing Nipomo woman found, SLO County Sheriff’s Office says

Vanessa Valentine of Nipomo was safely located Sunday in Northern California by SLO County sheriff’s deputies.

Valentine was reported missing by her family members on May 31. They had not seen or heard from her since May 25, according to a news release.

She had recently moved to the area from Minnesota and was known to associate with the transient population in the Nipomo area, the Sheriff’s Office said in a previous news release.

No additional information about Valentine’s whereabouts were disclosed.