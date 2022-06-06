ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Nipomo woman found, SLO County Sheriff’s Office says

By Sara Kassabian
 4 days ago

Vanessa Valentine of Nipomo was safely located Sunday in Northern California by SLO County sheriff’s deputies.

Valentine was reported missing by her family members on May 31. They had not seen or heard from her since May 25, according to a news release.

She had recently moved to the area from Minnesota and was known to associate with the transient population in the Nipomo area, the Sheriff’s Office said in a previous news release.

No additional information about Valentine’s whereabouts were disclosed.

Related
calcoastnews.com

Suspect shot, killed during crime spree

A crime spree that included a murder, shooting, robbery and carjacking, and led to a chase through San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, ended with one of the two suspects dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are investigating the suspect’s death as...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Missing teen last seen in San Luis Obispo

Ryan Montoya reported missing after reportedly fleeing from Child Welfare Services. – On Tuesday at approximately 5:15 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a report of a missing person. Child Welfare Services called to report that 15-year-old Ryan Montoya had jumped out of their county vehicle while at the intersection of South Higuera and Prado in San Luis Obispo.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kclu.org

Man dead after pursuit involving murder suspects on Central Coast, but officers didn't fire shots

A wild car chase involving some murder suspects on the Central Coast led to the arrest of a teenager, and the discovery of the body of a man. It started Wednesday afternoon in the Paso Robles area. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a vehicle wanted in connection with a murder in Lompoc Sunday. It led to a high speed chase on Highway 46. The pursuit continued into Kern County, where the car stopped and two people fled into an orchard.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Murder suspects lead high-speed chase into Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men wanted for murder led police on a multi-county, high-speed chase that ended here in Kern County. The chase started around 5 p.m. Wednesday in San Luis Obispo after the driver failed to yield to San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office deputies and California Highway Patrol officers, according to a news […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Buellton Robbery Suspect is Apprehended in Kern County

Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The suspect who robbed a Buellton liquor store was apprehended in Kern County yesterday. On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at approximately 3:08 p.m., deputies responded to a liquor store the 400-block of Avenue of Flags for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. When deputies arrived, they learned that a suspect who was armed with a firearm, had fled the scene prior to their arrival with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerk at the liquor store was not physically harmed.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Authorities detain wanted suspects after vehicle spotted in Paso Robles

Suspects believed to have been involved with multiple crimes including carjacking, shooting, armed robbery, murder. – Yesterday at approximately 4 p.m. the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received information about two wanted suspects out of Santa Barbara County believed to have been involved yesterday in a carjacking, shooting, and armed robbery, as well as a murder that occurred on Sunday.
PASO ROBLES, CA
crimevoice.com

Bakersfield couple charged with insurance fraud and arson following joint investigation

“BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Eduardo Suarez, 38, was arraigned today on two felony counts of insurance fraud and arson after he was arrested last month at his worksite on an outstanding warrant. Suarez allegedly conspired with his then girlfriend, Nicole Hamen, 37, to stage a vehicle theft and arson in order to obtain an insurance payout they were not entitled to receive. Attempts were made to locate and arrest Hamen on an outstanding warrant alleging similar charges, but she eluded authorities and remains at large.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kclu.org

Small plane crashes in Ventura County

A small plane has crashed in Ventura County. The plane went down at 8 a.m. Friday, just west of Camarillo Airport, ending up in an agricultural field near Del Norte Boulevard. There was a fire, and debris is scattered around the field. There's no word on how many people were...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
97X

Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Grand Theft With Trunk Full Of…

A man was found with a trunk full of avocados and was arrested under the suspicion of grand theft fruit. A Lompoc man is facing serious charges after a Sheriff's Deputy caught him stealing avocados from a ranch in Goleta. This suspected theft took place in Santa Barbara County. Grand...
LOMPOC, CA
kclu.org

Ventura County man gets four year state prison sentence for starting forest fire

A Ventura County man has been sentenced to four years in state prison for intentionally starting a forest fire. In June of last year, Ventura County firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze off of Highway 33 outside of Ojai. The firefighters were able to stop the fire at about five acres burned. No structures were damaged.
KGET

80-year-old man arrested in connection to double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tonight we’re following up on a double homicide at the California Veteran’s Assistance Foundation in Oildale. Guadalupe Mojica an 80-year-old man was arrested on two counts of first degree murder in connection with this investigation. He was arrested at the GET Bus station on Chester Avenue. Just before 9am Tuesday, staff at […]
OILDALE, CA
