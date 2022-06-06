ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown Heights, NY

Faith Sarfaty earns Dean's List honors at The College of Saint Rose for Spring 2022 semester

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to Faith Sarfaty, of Yorktown Heights, NY, for earning a spot on the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester at The College...

