Faith Sarfaty earns Dean's List honors at The College of Saint Rose for Spring 2022 semester

Wilton Library celebrated the unveiling of a special glass wall in honor of the library’s Cornerstone Society members on the evening of Thursday, June 2, 2022. Established in 2011, the Cornerstone Society is a growing group of donors who have donated to or remembered Wilton Library in their estate planning with gifts of $10,000 or more to the Wilton Library Endowment Fund. The glass wall captures the names of each member, and as patrons enter the library and pass through the gallery, they will look out onto the Brubeck Courtyard through the names of friends past and present who have made a generous and significant gift to Wilton Library and represent a bridge for the future generations who will benefit from their philanthropy.

