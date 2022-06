Plastic bags litter the landscape and end up in landfills where they take up to 1,000 years to degrade. They are also a threat to birds and marine wildlife which ingest them and die by the thousands. Plus, Kansas ranchers are concerned that their cattle are eating plastic bags and calves can die from ingesting them. Of course, it takes millions of barrels of oil annually to produce plastic bags. That is why Lawrence should join the 10 states and over 350 cities and counties that have either banned or taxed plastic bags.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO