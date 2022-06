NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong disturbance will roll through the area on Friday afternoon and bring a good chance for storms and damaging winds. The greatest threat is from Lake Pontchartrain east into Mississippi. Areas west of the lake are in the risk area as well and it’s possible the line of storms could extend farther to the west as well. A few storms are still possible on Saturday afternoon but not as widespread.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO