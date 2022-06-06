ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Matthew McConaughey urges ‘gun responsibility,’ bipartisan changes in Monday op-ed

By Taylor Girtman
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2L64_0g2GCcZg00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey urged changes for “responsible gun ownership” in a Monday op-ed in the Austin American-Statesman . His letter follows the school shooting in Uvalde , McConaughey’s hometown that killed 19 students and two teachers.

McConaughey, who was born in Uvalde and lives in Austin, said there is a difference between gun control and gun responsibility in that there is “no constitutional barrier to responsibility.”

READ MORE: Uvalde native McConaughey addresses school shooting

“I believe that responsible, law-abiding Americans have a Second Amendment right, enshrined by our founders, to bear arms,” he wrote . “I also believe we have a cultural obligation to take steps toward slowing down the senseless killing of our children.”

McConaughey outlined four measures that bipartisan leaders should take “to restore responsible gun ownership in our country.”

  • Requiring background checks for all gun purchases
  • Raising the age to purchase an assault rifle to 21
  • Passing Red Flag Laws
  • Instituting a national waiting period for assault rifles

“I want to be clear. I am not under the illusion that these policies will solve all of our problems, but if responsible solutions can stop some of these tragedies from striking another community without destroying the Second Amendment, they’re worth it,” he wrote in the Monday op-ed.

READ MORE: McConaughey visits hometown, site of Texas mass shooting

In the days following the shooting, McConaughey wrote on social media , “As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us.” He also visited Uvalde after the shooting.

“Business as usual isn’t working. ‘That’s just how it is,’ cannot be an excuse. The heinous bloodshed of innocent people cannot become bearable. If we continue to just stand by, we’re living a lie. With every right there comes a duty,” he wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
sachsenews.com

Abbott calls for legislative action

Gov. Greg Abbott sent a joint letter Wednesday, June 1, to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan requesting the Texas Legislative leaders convene special committees following the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead. The committees are charged with...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
CBS DFW

Uvalde CISD school police chief Pete Arredondo defends Texas shooting response

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) — Many are criticizing chief of police for the Uvalde school district, Pete Arredondo, following his actions during the classroom shootings at Robb Elementary School on May 2. In his first extensive comments since the incident where 19 children and two teachers were killed, Arredondo said he did not consider himself the person in charge as the massacre unfolded. He also said he assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response.Arredondo also told the Texas Tribune that he intentionally left behind both his police and campus radios before entering Robb Elementary School. He also described the...
UVALDE, TX
KXAN

Law scholarship created for Uvalde shooting victim

Earlier this week, St. Mary's University in San Antonio shared it's starting the Alexandria “Lexi” A. Rubio Memorial Law Scholarship Fund to benefit future law students. Rubio died along with 18 classmates and two teachers in the mass shooting last month at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
fox7austin.com

Austin becomes first city in Texas to pass CROWN Act

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin is now the first city in Texas to pass the CROWN Act to help eliminate hair discrimination across the country. The Austin City Council approved implementing the Austin CROWN Act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair". The act means amending...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Texas teachers union survey finds school employees don’t want to be armed

The Texas American Federation of Teachers sent an online questionnaire to its 65,000 members, which include public school teachers, support personnel and higher education employees, a week after an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people — including 19 children — at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Soon after the shooting, Texas Republicans said the solution could be arming teachers.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Op Ed#Second Amendment#Americans
KXAN

Scorching weekend ahead for Austin, other parts of Texas — Is ERCOT ready?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Austin and other major Texas cities bracing for another scorching weekend of triple-digit heat, KXAN checked in with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to see if the state’s electric grid operator is ready. “ERCOT continues to project sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand at this time,” read a statement […]
AUSTIN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Feds warn that Uvalde massacre, impending abortion ruling and midterm elections could spur more acts of violence

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Department of Homeland Security has issued a warning about a potential increase in extremist violence fueled by recent mass shootings, including the massacre in Uvalde last month; an expected Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights; and November’s midterm elections.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
KXAN

KXAN

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy