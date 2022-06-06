ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida biker killed in crash in Wayne County

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A Florida man died in a motorcycle crash that happened in Wayne County on Sunday, June 5.

The Laurel Leader Call reported John Goree, 74, of Panama City Beach, was driving his 2003 Honda motorcycle west on Highway 84 East in the Beat Four Community. Ricky Nobles, 22, of Waynesboro, was crossing the westbound lane from Dollar General in 1 2018 Ford Mustang.

Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said Nobles struck Goree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

