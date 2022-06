Bradford "Brad" Collier, age 62, native and resident of Jasper, TX, transitioned on May 26, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dixie Baptist Church, 629 CR 099 in Jasper. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Jasper City Cemetery under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.

