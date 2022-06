TOPEKA — Last week, 140 flags were on display at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, representing the number of veterans who take their lives each week. Addressing and ensuring access to care for the more than 175,000 Kansas veterans benefits the community at large, not just those struggling with trauma from war, said Matt Naylor, president of the museum and memorial. Health care providers and veteran services advocates such as Naylor say public awareness of the mental and physical effects that linger after the battles are fought is becoming more common. That means a growing focus on this area.

