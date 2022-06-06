ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

Boil Order Issued For Bent Tree Drive

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following information is being released by the Effingham Water Department:. The City...

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Road Across Lake Shelbyville Dam Closed For Maintenance

The road across the main dam at Lake Shelbyville will be closed starting the week of June 13th throughout the summer. The closures apply to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. However, access to the Dam West Overlook area will continue to be open during this time. These closures are necessary...
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

COVID Testing Center Closed on Friday Ahead of Move

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) COVID Testing Center at 1904 South Banker St. in the old oil change place in front of the Village Square Mall, will be closed on Friday, June 10, 2022. No COVID Testing will be available that day. Starting Monday, June 13,...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

VW Welcomefest Downtown Party Happening June 17th

Visit Effingham will be hosting the VW Welcomefest Downtown Party from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 17th, and you’re invited to join the welcome ‘wagen’!. Volkwagens will parade down Jefferson Avenue at approximately 5:30 p.m. to join the party, parking in the spaces surrounding the Historic Effingham County Courthouse Museum and bringing the Mid America Motorworks: Air-Cooled Volkswagen Fun Run Road Tour to a close. We encourage residents to come downtown, Friday night, and watch the VWs roll in!
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Robinson Police Department Warns of Scam

The Robinson Police Department is warning residents about a scam that is circulating. The following is from the Robinson, IL Police Department Facebook Page:. Citizens are receiving calls from persons claiming to be with Ameren. They state your Ameren bill is overdue and a work order to disconnect has been issued. The person then requests bank information to bring the account up to date. They have accessed online records for addresses.
ROBINSON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
Effingham, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham Police arrested 35 year old Calvin T. Kessel of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5gt of meth. Calvin posted bond and was released. Effingham Police arrested 40 year old Christopher D. McClure of Effingham for a St. Clair County warrant for obstructing a court order. Christopher posted bond and was released.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Shelby County Board to Meet Tonight

Shelbyville, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Shelby County Board is set to meet tonight at 7:00pm. Rebuild Illinois Resolution appropriating $100,000. Project Updates on Country Club Road, Westervelt Bridge, and Cold Spring/Oconee. Area Wide Striping Contract. Changes to the Axon Body Camera Agreement. MOU with AFSCME Council 31 Local 3323. Equal Treatment...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Investigate Macon County Crash

Macon County, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 10. WHAT: Single Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash. WHERE: Illinois 121 and Heman Road, Macon County. WHEN: June 5, 2022 at approximately 8:11 p.m. VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2014 Red Dodge Challenger. DRIVER: Unit 1-...
MACON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Evergreen
Effingham Radio

Two Flora Residents Arrested in Connection with Louisville Burglary

Louisville, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The following has been released by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page:. “On May 31, 2022 at approximately 8:45 a.m. the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Louisville for a report burglary. The victim advised that multiple items including tools, a compound bow and other house items had been stolen from the residence and an outbuilding.
LOUISVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

Effingham Police arrested 24 year old Justin E. Kophazy of Charleston for an Effingham County FTA warrant for resisting a police/correctional officer and a Douglas County FTA warrant for criminal trespass to vehicle. Justin was taken to the Effingham County jail. Effingham Police arrested 45 year old Gerald E. Homann...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham PD: Investigation Into Wednesday Morning Armed Robbery Continues

At 9:25 A.M. this morning Effingham City Police received a report of a robbery which had occurred at Land of Lincoln Credit Union, 1302 Thelma Keller Boulevard. Effingham Officers, along with Effingham County Sheriff’s Deputies, Illinois State Police Troopers, and Illinois Secretary of State Officers immediately responded to the area in an attempt to locate the suspect.
EFFINGHAM, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Effingham Radio

Near Record Heat Possible Next Week

Illinois residents should be prepared for near-record heat next week. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, on Monday through Wednesday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90’s, with near-record temperatures in some locations. Heat Indices will be over 100 degrees; some locations could be as...
LINCOLN, IL
Effingham Radio

Lake Land College John Deere Tech Program Graduates Honored at Banquet

Mattoon, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Lake Land College celebrated the John Deere Tech program graduates at an annual John Deere Tech banquet in May. The John Deere Tech High GPA award went to Jeremy Williams. Ty Schramm earned the John Deere Tech Outstanding Student award. The graduates below were honored at the...
MATTOON, IL
Effingham Radio

Timothy A. Maxwell, 48

Timothy A. Maxwell, age 48, of Willow Hill, Illinois passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Crawford Memorial Hospital, Robinson, Illinois. Funeral services honoring Tim will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the Crain Funeral Home, Newton, Illinois with Pastor Rick Britton officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Hunt Cemetery, rural Rose Hill, Illinois.
WILLOW HILL, IL
Effingham Radio

Edward Franklin Witt, 91

Edward Franklin Witt, 91, of Shelbyville, IL, formerly of Herrick, passed away at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at First Christian Church, Herrick, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the church, with Masonic Rites following the visitation. Casual attire is requested. Burial with military rites will be in Myers Cemetery, Herrick, IL. Memorials may be given to First Christian Church of Herrick. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Sudkamp and Fox Win Rotary Club Scholarships

Dalton Fox a graduating senior at Effingham High School, and Bridget Sudkamp a graduating senior at St. Anthony High School are this year’s recipients of the Effingham Noon Rotary Club’s Scholarship Award. Fox is a Valedictorian at EHS, an Illinois State Scholar, a member of the National Honor...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

2022 EHS Baseball Award Winners

RECENTLY EFFINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL HELD THEIR ANNUAL END OF THE YEAR BANQUET TO CELEBRATE THE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP AND TO HAND OUT AWARDS. JACK HARPER RECEIVED THREE AWARDS: MVP, HIGHEST BATTING AVERAGE, MOST RBIS, AND 1ST TEAM ALL APOLLO CONFERENCE. JOSH MCDEVITT RECEIVED THE CY YOUNG AWARD AND 1ST TEAM ALL...
EFFINGHAM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy