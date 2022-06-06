Boil Order Issued For Bent Tree Drive

Edward Franklin Witt, 91, of Shelbyville, IL, formerly of Herrick, passed away at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at First Christian Church, Herrick, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the church, with Masonic Rites following the visitation. Casual attire is requested. Burial with military rites will be in Myers Cemetery, Herrick, IL. Memorials may be given to First Christian Church of Herrick. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.
Comments / 0