Boil Order Issued For Bent Tree Drive

The Robinson Police Department is warning residents about a scam that is circulating. The following is from the Robinson, IL Police Department Facebook Page:. Citizens are receiving calls from persons claiming to be with Ameren. They state your Ameren bill is overdue and a work order to disconnect has been issued. The person then requests bank information to bring the account up to date. They have accessed online records for addresses.

ROBINSON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO