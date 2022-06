Jesús Ferreira needed to bust out of his slump and in Grenada, U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter saw the perfect opponent for a slump-buster. Yes, it was Grenada. Yes, Ferreira missed a couple more presentable chances. But, well, he scored four goals. That will paper over a lot of cracks. Regardless of opponent or context, it was a massive confidence boost for a young striker who himself admitted prior to the game that he was struggling. And it was vindication for Berhalter, who kept Ferreira in his lineup while rotating many other members of his squad for Friday’s CONCACAF Nations League match at Q2...

