The Jasper County Sheriff Department says a Silsbee man has now been charged after a work truck reported stolen in Beaumont was recovered in Buna on Friday. The department said deputies were sent to the Buna Shell Station on Highway 96 where the clerk reported that the occupants of a Chevrolet 3500 work truck were trying repeatedly to purchase items, but their credit card was being declined.

BUNA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO