The regular session has ended, but the politics produced inside the Capitol over the past three months are going to linger a bit longer. Some lawmakers will return to Baton Rouge in about a week and a half to hear Gov. John Bel Edwards testify before a special investigative committee. The hearing, scheduled for June 16, promises to be a headline-grabber. Committee members subpoenaed Edwards because they want to hear what he knew about the trooper-involved death of Ronald Greene.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO