Henrico County, VA

Henrico Police investigating deadly crash on Charles City Road

By Kassidy Hammond
 4 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a single-car crash in which one person died this afternoon in Henrico County.

Police said the crash scene is located at the 4400 block of Charles City Road. Charles City Road is closed between Yahley Mill Road and Turner Road until further notice. The road is expected to stay closed into the evening hours.

Crews are currently investigating and working to clear the scene.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.

Juvenile driver dies after crashing into multiple parked vehicles in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile male is dead after a single-vehicle SUV crash on Westover Hills Boulevard. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard at around 2:13 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8 for a report of a crash. It was determined that an SUV hit several parked vehicles before coming to a stop on its side.
Driver charged after tractor-trailer accident on I-95 in Greensville

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - All southbound lanes of I-95 are still closed after a tractor-trailer accident in Greensville County Thursday morning. At around 7:41 a.m., a Virginia State Trooper was monitoring traffic at the entrance to I-95 at the 8mm, when he saw a tractor-trailer traveling in the southbound lanes run off the road, over-corrected, enter the travel lanes again before overturning.
Man hospitalized after apartment fire in Barton Heights

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is expected to recover after an apartment fire in Barton Heights early Thursday morning. Richmond firefighters responded to the 2400 block of Barton Avenue just after 2 a.m., about a block from North Avenue Market. They saw heavy smoke coming from an apartment.
WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia.

