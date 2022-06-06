ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police stop stolen vehicle after chase in south Boulder

By Mitchell Byars
Colorado Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoulder police arrested a man after he reportedly led officers on a vehicle chase in the Table Mesa and NCAR area on Sunday. Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said officers found a stolen vehicle...

www.coloradodaily.com

Comments / 1

Related
Colorado Daily

Boulder police: Some hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Foothills, Arapahoe

Boulder police said some people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash near Foothills Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue on Friday afternoon. Multiple units were dispatched to the area about 1:45 p.m., according Boulder Police Sgt. Melanie Patterson. She said there were some injuries from the collisions and the patients were taken...
BOULDER, CO
berthoudsurveyor.com

Larimer County deputies involved in multiple shootings

Last Wednesday Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies were shot at while attempting to arrest a wanted felon in Fort Collins resulting in officers returning fire killing the suspect. According to a statement released by LCSO, Colorado Parole requested assistance from LCSO to apprehend an adult male wanted for two...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#Ncar Mesa Laboratory
99.9 KEKB

Captured On Video: Colorado Tow Truck Driver Shot By Angry Resident

Here is an unbelievable story that is chilling in more ways than one. A Colorado truck driver was shot three times by an angry man who took exception to a warning sticker placed on his vehicle. Fortunately, the tow truck driver survived and the shooting suspect was arrested. Tow Truck...
Colorado Daily

Man takes plea deal in Coal Creek Canyon shooting

A Jefferson County man accused of shooting at a man after a fight in Boulder County has taken a plea deal in his case. Brandon Alan White, 42, pleaded guilty Friday in Boulder District Court to attempted manslaughter and criminal mischief. Both counts are Class 5 felonies that carry a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Man dead, cow euthanized in head-on crash in Weld County

A man was killed in a crash in Weld County Tuesday. Police were called to U.S. 34 near Weld County Road 89 and the Morgan County line. There, police said a 27-year-old Greeley man behind the wheel of a semi-truck hauling a trailer full of cattle swerved to avoid a slowing of traffic and hit a pick-up truck head-on, according to a report in the Greeley Trbune. The 32-year-old from Calhan behind the wheel of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greeley driver suffered only minor injuries. One cow had to be euthanized because of injuries suffered in the collision. It’s unclear whether the driver will face charges. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Trapped parties freed from crash at Austin Bluffs and Union

UPDATE: The trapped parties were extricated from the vehicle and transported to a hospital just before 1 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a traffic crash with trapped individuals. CSFD tells the public to avoid the area of Austin Bluffs and North Union. The fire department is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
northwestmoinfo.com

Colorado Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges

A Colorado man was arrested in Holt COunty Tuesday evening on multiple felony drug charges. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Englewood, Colorado resident Lukas M. Vanderheiden was arrested at 7:10 P.M. Tuesday on three felony counts possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of between 10 and 35 grams of marijuana and was cited for operating a vehicle in a crewless and imprudent manner.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
The Denver Gazette

Single vehicle rollover kills 1 in Commerce City

Officers with the Commerce City Police Department were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash approximately 12:36 a.m., Wednesday in the 7600 block of Quebec Parkway. Officers reported the involved vehicle was traveling northbound on Quebec Parkway when the driver lost control and rolled. The two occupants of the vehicle were transported to local hospitals, where one of them was later pronounced deceased. The second occupant is in stable condition.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Female inmate dies at El Paso County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a female inmate died while in custody Thursday. Around 4:26, the EPCSO says the inmate was found unresponsive in her assigned cell. Personnel with the sheriff's office and medical staff initiated life-saving measures until first responders with American Medical Response (AMR) The post Female inmate dies at El Paso County Jail appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy