Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Leon; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Wakulla, Jefferson, northwestern Taylor, southeastern Leon and southwestern Madison Counties through 845 PM EDT At 811 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles east of Tallahassee to 10 miles south of St. Marks. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Monticello, St. Marks, Woodville, Tallahassee, Newport, Cody, Hells Half Acre, Lamont, Eridu, Nash, Cabbage Grove, Thomas City, Drifton, Scanlon, Casa Blanco, Chaires, Waukeenah, Wacissa, Wacissa Springs and Natural Bridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
